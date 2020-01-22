You don't have to drink your coffee black and call movies "films" to do something artsy with your date. Whether you've always had a soft spot for shopping vintage or you like to take photos, everyone's got a creative side — you just have to tap into it. If you're tired of going out to eat and you want to do something a little more hands-on, these unique artsy dates may be the perfect way to get a little creative with your crush.

From setting up your own mini-retreat to making a mural to hang on your wall, there are tons of ways to get artsy with your boo. Though you may feel a little intimidated to let your creativity shine, making something with your partner can be a great way to let your guard down and really bond. Perhaps you discover you have a hidden talent of painting pottery, or you laugh until you can't breathe trying to make a collage together. Whatever the case, tapping into your inner artsy side is an exciting way to learn about your date.

And if you're looking to turn up the aesthetics as you turn up the heat, here are 40 completely creative date ideas.

Adolescent Content/Nhi Nguyen/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. Go on a mini artist-retreat: Turn off your cellphones and computers, and set up a peaceful place in your house to write or make art together without distractions. (If you're feeling like splurging, try renting a creative Airbnb in an inspiring location.)

2. Make your own candy or chocolate at a local sweet shop. Or melt some chocolate at home, and do your own fondue or chocolate molds.

3. Tie-dye or bleach dye clothes together.

4. Go to a thrift store or vintage shop and find some hidden gems for each other.

5. Find a CVS or drugstore with a photo center and print out your favorite photos of each other from your phone. Create an IRL Instagram feed by making a DIY photo wall.

6. Visit an art gallery and learn about local artists in your community.

7. Find an open mic or acoustic night at a coffee shop and listen to poetry and music together. (If you're feeling really brave, sign up to perform something.)

8. Go to a reading at your favorite book store, and pick out books for each other to read.

9. Hit up a paint-your-own pottery place, or Painting With A Twist, so you can drink as you draw.

10. Sit at "chef's table" at a restaurant (or somewhere that you can see the food being cooked). Ask before if you can tour the kitchen or make some of your own food.

11. Go to a concert or a musical event that you wouldn't typically seek out: a jazz club, bluegrass night, a cover band, etc.

12. Sit in a cafe together and make up stories about all the costumers that walk by.

13. Craft shoebox dioramas of something meaningful in your relationship together.

14. Go see an improv or comedy show.

15. Find a screening of an old indie movie (bonus points if it's in black and white or has subtitles).

17. Visit a local art museum and pretend to give each other tours, make up silly facts about all the art and artists.

18. Take a salsa or swing dancing class, or another type of dance.

19. Go to a coffee cupping class to learn more about coffee beans and the roasting process.

Shutterstock

20. Get some craft supplies from a dollar or thrift store, and have a home DIY night. Create picture frames, decorate trash bins, recreate expensive mirrors, and throw pillows on a budget.

21. Play music in the park and set up a blanket to read books, journal, or draw.

22. Weave matching friendship bracelets for each other, picking out colors that you both love.

23. Go on a hike and collect different things from nature, leaves, sand, rock, flowers, etc. go home and make sculptures or pressed flowers with the things you've found.

24. Strip down to your undies, and make "clothes" for each other with big pieces of paper and tape. When you start to turn up the heat, you can literally rip your outfits off each other.

25. Pick out a few of your favorite movies or albums and have a movie or music marathon.

26. Write each other love letters and seal them, then pick a date that you will both open them.

27. Rearrange the furniture in your house, and redecorate your space with different art or little trinkets and pillows.

28. Find different bars and restaurants with photo booths, and make a collage of all the photo strips you take.

29. Block out an amount of time for silence and have a date using other forms of communication. Whether you signal with your hands, or just enjoy each other in silence, take a moment to experience each other without words.

Shutterstock

30. Try to do origami together and see who can make more cranes first.

31. Go see an opera, play, ballet, or symphony.

32. Sing karaoke at your favorite dive bar.

33. Splatter or finger paint something together, allow yourselves to get totally messy.

34. Make a floral arrangement for your mom or grandmother together, pick out different flowers and a fun vase, and then deliver it in person (or keep it for yourself).

35. Go to a local line or square dance and do-si-do with your date.

36. Pick out your favorite outfits for each other and then have a photo shoot.

37. Find a trivia or quiz night at a bar that you both love.

38. Play some old school games together at an arcade or pinball bar.

39. Have your tarot cards or palms read by a psychic.

40. Paint a mural together on a wall in your home, or get some butcher paper or big canvases and make a large piece of art for your house.