Do you feel like your dates are kind of stuck in a rut? Like you're in some kind of dating Groundhog Day? It's movie nights, or dinner dates, or grabbing a drink. Rinse. Repeat. Sure, they can be fun — depending on who you're with — but sometimes it's good to try something new and have a date that is actually, you know, memorable. But wanting to spice things up and actually coming up with fresh date ideas are two different things. This is where the stars come in handy with some creative date ideas for your zodiac sign to help you break out of the same old basic dating box.

They key is to get you just a little out of your comfort zone, while still playing to things you are likely to enjoy. Not only will you have fun, but it's a great way to see if the person you're dating really fits into your lifestyle. Are they likely to to have fun doing the things you think are fun? Are they a great companion and up to trying new things? You can learn a lot about both yourself and the person you are with by simply changing up the venue and activity on your date. So, the next time you're going on a date, skip the dinner reservation and try one of these ideas instead.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): Take A Day Trip Lumina/Stocksy For an adventurous sign like Aries, any chance for a new experience is a win — and a great date idea. Pick a location that is a couple hours away and use the drive time to really get to know one another. Choose a unique or offbeat destination to really make things memorable. Sites like Atlas Obscura or Roadside America can point you toward all kinds of weird and wonderful places you didn't even know were nearby.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): Indoor Camping Nothing says romance to Taurus like getting cozy — and being comfy, which is why indoor camping is best of both worlds. Turn your (or their) home into you very own campsite with blankets and pillows on the floor in front of a fireplace and with oven-made s'mores on a plate.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): Attend A Music Festival Gemini is at their best when they are being intellectually stimulated and surrounded by the arts, which is why this sign is the best music festival date.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22): Farmers Market & Dinner At Home Cancer loves the intimacy and comfort of a good home-cooked meal. So, for a date night that really warms their heart, head to the farmers market for dinner ingredients and then whip up something together for a private romantic meal.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): Go For A Dip Cinemalist/Stocksy Put Leo near any body of water, whether that's the beach, a lake, a pool, or even a hot tub and they will purr. It also never hurts to give them an excuse to flaunt what they got in swimwear.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22): Check Out A Film Festival Lean into Virgo's critical side by playing movie critic for the night at a film festival. Check out the movies and then discuss them over drinks at a nearby bar or cafe.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22): Hit Up A Barcade Libra just wants to have fun, and nothing beats a night of friendly, flirty competition at a barcade. So, grab several fistfuls of quarters and have a blast.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): Go On A Ghost Tour A spooky date appeals to the dark and mysterious side of Scorpio, so have some fun with a local legend on a ghost tour or hunt for two.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): Have An Electric Scooter Adventure The way to a Sagittarius’ heart is through the great outdoors. Sure, going for a hike is a romantic way to spend the day with one, but chances are they've been there and done that. So, why not have a bit of an urban adventure by renting electric scooters and seeing where the day takes you and what hidden gems you find.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): Visit The County Fair Jen Grantham/Stocksy For a more traditional sign like Capricorn, it never hurts to go back to the basics with a classic date like a county fair. 'Tis the season, so take advantage with a night full of rides, snacks, and a little romance on the midway.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18): Participate In Activism We are living through some seriously troubling times, and perhaps no sign is feeling it more than the humanitarian of the zodiac, Aquarius. So, instead of trying to distract yourself from your concerns with a date, lean in and do some activism together. Make signs and head to a protest, or volunteer to help sign up new voters.