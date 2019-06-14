Summer is almost here, which means… bring on the creative date ideas! I don’t know about you, but my mood improves significantly when the weather starts heating up and I can spend more time outside. And this year, I’m planning to take advantage of every moment. The best summer 2019 date idea for your zodiac sign will allow you to embrace the summer sunshine while also letting your personality shine through.

Look, I’m not saying you can only go on fun dates in the summer. There’s never a bad season for a romantic night out with bae. But there’s just something about summertime that gets my creative juices flowing when it comes to planning dates. It’s easy to get stuck in a rut when you’re used to the same weekly routine (dinner and a movie or a local happy hour), but you don’t have to look far for inspiration to switch things up. Your horoscope can tell you a lot about your personality, which helps determine what kind of date you might enjoy. Use this guide as a resource for planning your next great date together — then once you’ve tried the perfect date for your zodiac sign, try checking out the one that fits your partner. Get ready for a summer filled with endless adventures and new memories!

Aries: Explore an Amusement Park Stocksy/Ani Dimi Your zest for life becomes even more apparent during the hot days of summer. To satisfy your need for adventure, take bae to an amusement park to ride roller coasters and eat funnel cakes to your heart’s content. You’ll love the adrenaline high from a jam-packed day of activities, and you’ll both make a memory that you’ll be able to laugh about in the weeks and months to come (while you argue over who screamed the loudest on the death-defying rides).

Taurus: Taste Wine and Cheese Together Stocksy/Gabriel (Gabi) Bucataru You love the finer things in life, so your perfect date is one where you receive the royal treatment. A special evening of wine and cheese tasting (maybe even accompanied by classical music) will give you an excuse to wear that dress in the back of your closet you’ve been stubbornly refusing to get rid of. It’ll be a sophisticated evening that will make you both feel like a million dollars.

Gemini: Hit Up A Music Festival Stocksy/Alexey Kuzma A social butterfly like yourself wants to be where the people are. In the summer, you’re guaranteed to find crowds at an outdoor music festival, and your ever-adaptable personality will go with the flow when the crowds get chaotic. If you and bae share a love of one particular artist or genre, that’s even better — you can bond over the amazing musical sets while you also share the social experience of a lifetime.

Cancer: Pack a Picnic Stocksy/Trinette Reed Sweet Cancer, you’re super sentimental, and you want a date where you can gaze into your partner’s eyes and tell them how much they mean to you. In summer, you’ve got the warm weather on your side, so you can pack up that dinner you so lovingly prepared and bring it to the park with a picnic blanket. It’s a quiet date that involves just the two of you, so you can focus on your bond and really solidify your feelings for one another.

Leo: Chill Out at the Beach Stocksy/Lumina You’re probably so busy planning world domination that you’ve forgotten you need to put a date on the calendar. Since your schedule is already overloaded, what you need most is a day where you don’t have to think about your other obligations. Head to your nearest beach or pool, pack snacks, a cold drink, and some reading material, and spend your day lounging together under the sizzling summer sun.

Virgo: Learn to Cook Together Stocksy/Leah Flores Since you’re always striving for perfection in life, it’s tough to plan a date you feel satisfied with. To allay your stress, book a cooking class where you won’t have to think about every single detail… all you have to do is show up with an appetite and a willingness to learn. Bonus points if the class teaches you both some new tricks in the kitchen — if you apply those skills to future evenings of cooking in, it’ll become the date that keeps on giving.

Libra: Attend a Book Club Stocksy/Studio Firma Nothing gets you going like a chance to have a deep, intellectual conversation with your partner. For a night of learning together, go to a book club, or pick out a book to read together and host your own two-person discussion! You’ll learn so much about your partner’s values by having deep talks about the way they’ve interpreted the reading. Plus, you’ll come away with a better understanding of how you both see the world.

Scorpio: Go Salsa Dancing Stocksy/Studio Firma Long, hot summer nights mean your date vibes can get sexier than ever, and as a sultry Scorpio, you love anything passionate and sensual. Find a salsa dance class in your area and put on your sassiest pair of heels... you’re going dancing! You’ll love getting to master a new skill together, and those steamy moves will put you both in the mood to keep the party going in the bedroom when you get home.

Sagittarius: Hike in the Wilderness Stocksy/Akela - From Alp To Alp You’re obsessed with travel, and even though you can’t take a vacation every weekend (if only!), you can take advantage of the natural beauty in your own backyard. Plan a hiking getaway with bae to your nearest state park or nature reserve, so you can enjoy the gorgeous outdoors in the summer sunshine. Hiking will give you ample time for life chats and deep conversations, and you’ll satisfy your desire for adventure and freedom.

Capricorn: Go Stargazing Stocksy/Amy Covington Odds are, you’re trying to plan a date that’s practical and organized AF. And while there’s nothing inherently wrong with that, try stepping outside your comfort zone and doing something way less structured. Pick a night when the sky will be clear, post up on the roof of your car or your house, and look at the stars together. Since you tend to be a bit of a pessimist sometimes, this dreamy date will restore your faith in the beauty and mystery of life.

Aquarius: Volunteer Together Stocksy/Leah Flores You are totally not down for something you haven’t meticulously planned in advance. And because you’re super passionate about the causes that matter to you, you’ll love a date where you get to introduce your partner to issues you care about. Sign up to volunteer for a cause together — whether it be walking dogs at an animal shelter, picking up trash in a local park, or helping out at a summer camp. It’ll mean the world to see your partner connect with the causes closest to your heart.