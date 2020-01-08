4 Zodiac Signs Who Initiate Breakups Impulsively, So Watch Out

For some people, relationships are sacred bonds meant to be treasured, nourished, and respected. For others, relationships are like single-use contact lenses: They're quick to dry up, easily replaceable, and disposable once they've served their purpose. Water signs are likely to cling onto relationships until they disintegrate. Earth signs will meticulously review a relationship's pros and cons before making any major decisions. But then there are the zodiac signs who initiate breakups impulsively, because for them, impulses and independence ranks higher than rationality and attachment. When these signs decide they want out of a partnership, no amount of whining or wheedling is likely to change their mind.

Fires signs are all about acting before considering the consequences. Air signs believe in following whims, even if it's to the detriment of others. Impulsive breakups can be instigated by anything from petty fights to passing boredom, but while some signs are willing to stick things out, others will just say, "Bye, Felicia." Is an impulsive breakup always absolute? No, not always — especially if you're dealing with a fickle Gemini. Even if they're open to reasoning after the fact, there are signs who tend to break up with their partners without warning, and you should date them with caution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Viktorcvetkovic/E+/Getty Images Feelings? Aquarians don't know her. Those born under this autonomous air sign are analytical and pretty much constantly distracted, so empathy is not their strong suit. (When you spend all your time speculating about Area 51 and JFK's assassination, it's hard to focus on something as silly as emotions.) If an Aquarius wants to break up with someone, they're not going to let their SO's potentially bad reaction hold them back. Once this obstinate sign makes up their mind about something, there's no stopping them.

Aries (March 21—April 19) When it comes to impulsivity, Aries take the cake. Those born under this brash, bold, and bullish fire sign almost always leap before they look and speak before they think. And guess what? They're not sorry about it. Intuition is everything for Aries, so these courageous folks always follow their gut, even if it means doing something a bit reckless. If an SO gets them PO'd (or, worse, has the audacity to beat them during a game of Monopoly), Aries won't hesitate to drop them like they're hot.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Like their fellow air sign Aquarius, Geminis are just as ruthless as they are methodical. Those born under this erratic sign can rarely make up their minds about anything, but when they do make decisions, they tend to be made rashly. As highly intelligent individuals, Geminis also tend to approach situations dispassionately, so emotions don't play a role in breakups for them. But don't worry — a Gemini is just as likely to regret a breakup and go running back to their ex the next day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) It makes sense that one of the signs least likely to be in a relationship is also one of the signs most likely to end one. Sagittarians simply can't stand being tied down, and if this fire sign decides a relationship isn't working, they'll cut their boo loose (and probably do it via text message, too). Those born under this sign are known for being more than a little self-centered, so a partner rarely comes first on their list of priorities. The three little words you're most likely to hear from a Sag: "Thank you, next."