3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Initiate The Breakup, So Watch Out

There's rarely an "either-or" when it comes to ending relationships. It's usually not the case that you're always the breaker-upper or the one always broken up with, as most people experience a mix of both. It's hard to deny, however, that some individuals are far more likely than others to initiate that dreaded "we need to talk" conversation. While some zodiac signs are hesitant and indecisive, others always know exactly what they want, and those tend to be the zodiac signs most likely to initiate the breakup. If you date one of these signs, beware, because they likely won't hesitate to say, "Thank you, next."

To be fair, these strong-willed signs probably don't mean to be ruthless. They probably don't even mean to be, well, mean. No one should ever have to apologize for knowing exactly what they do and don't want, but for a few zodiac signs, they rarely feel sorry about a breakup. Just as there are zodiac signs who will let you down in relationships, there are signs who have no problem letting a relationship end. And while it's not impossible for these three signs to feel heartache, they're definitely the signs you can expect to bid their partner adieu.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images The rams of the zodiac rarely have reason to question how they feel, and when a relationship is no longer working for them, they're pretty unsentimental about ending it. This fire sign hates getting caught up in long, drawn-out discussions, so they tend to make decisions swiftly and impulsively rather than talk things through. Aries also have a tendency to be honest to a fault. They don't see the point of faking or salvaging things that aren't working, and when a relationship seems to be failing, they'll be the first to jump ship. When you're as confident as an Aries is, you can always trust your instincts.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) Leos are generous and loyal leaders, but the person they protect above all others is usually themselves. Though this fire sign is possessive of the people they care about, the lions of the zodiac know better than to get too close to anyone. Their greatest fear is being humiliated, so you better believe they'll avoid being broken up with at all costs — even if that means doing the breaking up themselves. Leos are stubborn, and once they set their mind to something, there's no turning back. Plus, this sign loves attention, and their newly-single status will definitely earn them plenty of pity and support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Capricorns aren't relationship people in general, so on the rare occasion they do find themselves dating someone, they don't tend to get too attached. Unlike Aries and Leo, a Capricorn is far from impulsive, but that's just because they favor rationality over romance. This earth sign is always thinking about the future rather than living in a moment, and they'll want to make sure anyone they date fits into their 10-year plan. For them, dating isn't a matter of the heart — it's a matter of strategy. If they don't see a relationship lasting long term, they'll nip it in the bud rather than dragging it out.