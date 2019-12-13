The wise Drake once said, "communication save relations," and I couldn't agree more. Whether it's through text, phone call, FaceTime, email, or owl telegram, there are some people you can always count on for a reply, and in my opinion, those are the kind of people you want to date. Maybe you're cool only hearing from your partner once every two weeks. But if you start to get anxious when two hours go by without a message from your boo, you might consider dating one of the zodiac signs who communicate well, because no one deserves to stare at a blank screen all day.

There are some signs who always have a delayed reply, and you probably don't want to list one of them as your emergency contact. But then there are signs who will only keep their boo waiting if they're A) asleep, B) driving, or C) being chased by an escaped zoo animal. Though it may be a bit annoying to date someone who constantly texts their partner throughout the day, having a responsive and reliable SO definitely has its perks. If getting a hold of your partner at any time is a priority, then you'll want to date one of these four signs.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) yorkfoto/E+/Getty Images Though some might call Cancers "needy," is there really anything wrong with a little reassurance throughout the day? TBH, a Cancer would probably form a telekinetic connection with their SO if they could, but since that's not an option, they tend to rely on near-constant electronic communication instead. They don't do it to bug their partners — they do it out of love. Those born under this water sign are known for being nurturing, and sending plenty of texts (and prompt replies) is their way of saying, "I'm only ever a text or phone call away."

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Leos may have a reputation for being a bit self-centered, but you can almost always depend on this fire sign to remain communicative throughout the day. Those born under this sign are gifted with endless enthusiasm, and they never tire of calling, FaceTiming, and texting their boo (especially if they get to dominate the conversation). With Leos, you never have to wonder what they're thinking — they'll always let you know. Other signs may have a tendency to use the silent treatment when they're angry with a partner, but for Leos, staying silent is basically an impossibility.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) martin-dm/E+/Getty Images You can depend on Virgos for many things, and making themselves available to talk is certainly one of them. It doesn't matter if they're in a meeting, taking a test, or running on the treadmill — this earth sign will almost always be down to chat with their SO. Virgos are known for being faithful and responsible, and they never like to keep people waiting. Even on the rare occasions when a Virgo can't respond to your message ASAP, they never forget anything, so the chance of them saying, "Sorry, I meant to answer this four hours ago and forgot!" is pretty much zero.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Like their fellow water sign Cancer, Scorpios a̶r̶e̶ ̶n̶e̶e̶d̶y̶ like reassurance. They may not be as likely to instigate a conversation as Cancers, Leos, and Virgos, but this sign is known for being perceptive, so they appreciate more than anyone how terrible it feels to be kept waiting. Trust is one of the most important parts of a relationship for this sign, so for them, frequent communication is key. Scorpios also tend to be intense, and when something is on their mind, they need to let it out. Radio silence isn't really their style.