There comes a time in many relationships when you may wonder if you and your partner have what it takes to make it in the long run. Even though ups and downs are a normal part of every relationship, being able to recognize the signs your relationship is worth fighting for can help you make it through the rough patches. The truth is that solid relationships are oftentimes hard to come by, so if you've still got a strong foundation, weathering the storm might be the right decision.

According to prominent couples therapist Dr. Gary Brown, encountering issues doesn't necessarily mean it's time to call it quits. "It's important to understand that even in the best of relationships, there are going to be hard times," Dr. Brown previously told Elite Daily. "Issues around the distribution of power, expressions of love or the lack of it, money, sex, social priorities, dealing with friends and family, as well as job and career issues impact just about all couples." Despite these issues, there are certain relationship elements that could mean the partnership still has strong potential. Here are some valid reasons to keep working on things, even if there are some bumps along the way.

1. You trust each other. Giphy "Trust is a key element in healthy relationships," relationship expert Dr. Robert Weiss (LCSW) wrote on Psychology Today. "If two people trust each other, if they know they have each other’s backs no matter what, that’s a solid foundation. In relationships of any kind, trust is worth a lot." So, if the trust between you and your partner is still strong, then this could definitely be good a reason to try and work things out.

2. Your core values align. Giphy No matter how much we'd all like to find someone who's perfect in every way, the reality is that most couples have some differences. The good news is that as long as most of your core values are in sync, some differences are totally OK. "Two people are never going to agree on everything," wrote Dr. Weiss. "But if there is at least a little common ground regarding religion, politics, finances, education, and the like, there is a decent foundation upon which to build."

3. You still feel committed, even when times are tough. Giphy "The hallmark of a healthy relationship is one where the couple remains connected, despite external or internal stressors," NYC-based relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter previously told Elite Daily. "No matter how great the challenge at hand, both individuals commit to working it out, together. They look at each other as their teammate, their partner, their confidant, and their support system." If both you and your partner are willing to put in the necessary effort to resolve your issues, then this might indicate you're still on the same page.