Most of the time you spend with your partner is probably going to involve some form of communication. Whether you're trying to get your joint schedule for the week solidified, or you're having intense conversations about things going on in your relationship — how you and your partner talk to each other can make a big difference in the way your partnership plays out in the long run. That's why knowing how to spot the red flags your partner talks to you in an unhealthy way is crucial.

Having differing communication styles is part of what makes talking with different people so interesting. Since opposites often attract, it's likely that you could end up dating someone who doesn't have the same communication style as you do. Maybe you're super outgoing and they're a bit more shy when it comes to voicing opinions or working through conflict. Luckily, it's totally possible to make sure both voices are being heard. Once you've established whether or not communication is a problem in your relationship, it's important to tread carefully when broaching the subject with your SO.

"Try not to accuse or blame your partner, as that will only confound your efforts to establish a healthy flow of communication," NYC relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter tells Elite Daily. "Rather, seek to inform them of how their style of communication is affecting you."

1 They talk at you. Giphy "This means that their voice is the dominant voice in your conversations," says Winter. "It’s a form of control that reminds you that your input is of little significance." We've all likely participated in one-sided conversations, and they're not fun. It can be so easy to talk over your SO without even realizing it, especially if they're more of an introvert and you're more of an extrovert. According to Winter, the best way to deal with a partner who won't let you get a word in is to let them know in the moment that the conversation feels unbalanced.

2 They are constantly playing the role of educator. Giphy Everyone comes with their own unique background, knowledge, and skill set. This means people might feel like they can speak in an authoritative way about certain things. For example, as a person of color, I sometimes feel that I have a more informed opinion on race relations from the non-white perspective. This means I've been in situations where I've had to correct a partner from a more racially privileged background about things they've said or supported that felt problematic. However, according to Winter, if your partner is constantly trying to control your thoughts or opinions, then this isn't sustainable. "If your partner feels that it’s their responsibility to educate you as to how the world works, what choices to make, and how you should feel about the things that happened to you — this is unhealthy because your partner is trying to control how you think," says Winter.

3 They lash out at you. Giphy "An inpatient or irritable partner can often use anger as their form of communication style," explains Winter. "There’s no real communication happening under these circumstances, only a partner barking back at you because they don’t feel good or they’re not happy." Being grumpy and upset from time-to-time is a totally normal part of being alive. Sometimes, our feelings can cause us to direct our anger at our partner, and even though we've all probably done it, this way of communicating can be really damaging. Winter recommends dealing with a partner who lashes out by diplomatically bringing up your concerns. "Try not to accuse or blame your partner, as that will only confound your efforts to establish a healthy flow of communication," says Winter. "Rather, seek to inform them of how their style of communication is affecting you."