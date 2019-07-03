The last red flag is not about how your partner behaves, but about how they make you feel. Do you feel your best and safest self when they are nearby? Or do you feel like you have to hold back part of yourself when you are together? If it's the latter, Gibson says this is not sustainable in a relationship. “[If] you can't be yourself in the very beginning of a relationship itself, it very well may be an indication that you feel like there is a piece of you that isn't appropriate for the relationship. When we forget any true piece of our self, we are setting up the relationship to remain superficial, which does not bolster long term potential for sure,” she explains.

Is any of this sounding alarmingly familiar? If so, Concepcion says there is still hope, but it will take a proactive approach to address the issues in the relationship. “I suggest having an open conversation that is rooted in curiosity and love as opposed to judgment. Making the conversation more about getting clear as opposed to getting your way is also important. The goal is to point out what you are noticing and get their feedback. Then you can make decisions from there,” says Concepcion. “Sometimes people get closer after having this kind of discussion because they are able to make some agreements that put one another at ease and get both people on the same page. Other times people realize that they want different things and are free to date other people who may be ready for something more serious.”

While the conversation may not go the way you hoped, Concepcion says that it will free you up to find someone who is a better fit. “When the right people get together, it gets serious and it often comes without drama or effort. People can go from ambivalent to fully committed when the right person presents themselves,” she concludes. At the end of the day, that's exactly what you deserve: The right person.