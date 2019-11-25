There are two kinds of people: Those who drop their guard instantly, and those who need some time before they allow themselves to be vulnerable. The Myers-Briggs personality types who take a while to open up while dating may need to slow their roll for different reasons. For some, it’s a matter of having a Thinking preference over a Feeling preference. For others, it stems from needing to build trust before showing their authentic selves or simply taking a more cautious approach to love in general.

To be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking your sweet time to open up. Many people find that slowing things down allows them to build deeper, more meaningful connections. And it can certainly be an effective way to gauge whether or not a relationship is worth the emotional investment before you hand over your heart. As long as you can find someone who’s willing to wait for your walls to come down (and trust me, you’re well worth the wait), there’s no reason why your love life can’t be fulfilling AF.

Wondering whether you or your new boo is slower to share their thoughts, feelings, and experiences? For these Myers-Briggs types, love is a marathon, not a race.

INFP The Mediator has so much to offer in relationships — they’re optimistic and deeply compassionate, with a strong sense of ethics. That said, they tend to be focused internally, which means they’re more likely to grapple with things privately than they are to divulge their inner world to you. The INFP is about as nonjudgmental as it gets, and all they really need is to know with certainty that their SO isn’t going to judge them when they peel back their layers and reveal their thoughts, feelings, and desires. It’s not that they won’t let anyone in, but rather, that they’re super selective with who they expose their soul to. If you can be authentic, accepting, and open-minded with an INFP, it's only a matter of time before they'll bare all.