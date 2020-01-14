4 Myers-Briggs Personality Types Who Are Committed To Their Relationships
Without a doubt, one of the factors that significantly impacts your dating style is your attitude toward commitment. Some crave the feeling of stability and security that long-term commitments offer. Others can’t even commit to a hair color or a home address, let alone another human being (and for the record, there’s nothing wrong with that.) But regardless of which category you fall under, knowing the Myers-Briggs personality types who are committed to their relationships is immensely valuable.
Interestingly, it seems that the Introversion/Extroversion, Sensing/Intuition, and Thinking/Feeling preferences don’t really have much weight on someone’s commitment level. However, that last letter in the personality type — which represents either Judging or Perceiving — can tell you a heck of a lot about a person’s approach to commitment. While Judgers enjoy having structure and predictability in their life, Perceivers tend to feel trapped by structure, and prefer to keep their options open so they can be spontaneous. So, it makes sense why most of the personalities who seek out committed relationships are Judgers. For example, ENTJ and ENFJ are both undeniably goal-driven and enjoy the process of improving and growing with someone else. And INFJs are emotional investors who value security and a long-term plan.
Looking for long-term love? If you, too, take your romantic commitments seriously, then these personality types are a perfect match.
ISFJ
The Defender isn’t one to jump into serious relationships hastily, but once they’ve found someone who they feel super compatible with, they’re definitely in it for the long haul. Thanks to their Feeling preference, ISFJs tend to follow their heart rather than their head — ultimately, they’re true romantics who just want to feel fully loved and safe.
Their humble and compassionate nature makes the ISFJ an excellent long-term partner. And just as their nickname suggests, The Defender has an innately protective quality when it comes to their loved ones. The ISFJ values tradition, which certainly applies to how they approach relationships. That’s why they scoff at the idea of casual dating.
ESTJ
The Executive is about as decisive as it gets, so it should come as no surprise that this personality type doesn't have any problem committing. As a result, if you’re dating an ESTJ, you can expect them to make their intentions clear from the get-go — no guessing games or mixed signals here. They know what they want, and they know exactly how to pursue it from a practical standpoint (that’s where their Thinking and Judging preferences come in).
While the ESTJ may not be the most romantic type in the traditional sense, there’s almost nothing they won’t do to make their partner’s life easier — and that’s romantic in its own way. Ultimately, this honest, straightforward type is looking for a teammate who’s equally committed and shares at least some of their long-term goals. Once they’ve found that person, they won’t waste any time in romantic limbo — they’re far too practical for that.
ISTJ
There’s no denying that The Logistician is hard-working — and not just when it comes to their career, either. They put the same amount of energy and effort into their relationships because they expect them to last.
Additionally, the ISTJ can be a bit old-fashioned when it comes to dating, which means they aren’t into flings, casual hookups, and other quick thrills. Responsible, organized, and pragmatic, the ISTJ only pursues a relationship if they truly think it has a strong chance of enduring. They prefer to carefully vet their dating prospects until they’ve found “The One” and then pour all their love into that connection.
One reason why ISTJs tend to build lasting bonds is that they’re dependable AF. The bottom line is, dating an ISTJ means being able to always take them at their word. And that level of trust and assurance is invaluable when it comes to committed relationships.
ESFJ
Commitment is the name of the game for the sensitive, caring ESFJ, who is a true team player. And since they bend over backwards to meet their partner’s needs, they expect the same level of devotion in return. One of their primary relationship strengths is reliability — which stems from their strong sense of responsibility and duty. Once they’ve committed to doing something, almost nothing can stop them from following through. Consuls are also known for being super loyal to their loved ones, in part because stability is so important them.
Like the ISFJ, this personality type is all about traditional romance — like walking you home from a date, and buying you flowers just because. They call when they say they’re going to and they plan ultra-thoughtful dates. So, it’s no shocker that the ESFJ is able to smoothly lock down a serious relationship — they know how to build trust, and prove their commitment to the partnership.