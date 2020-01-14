Without a doubt, one of the factors that significantly impacts your dating style is your attitude toward commitment. Some crave the feeling of stability and security that long-term commitments offer. Others can’t even commit to a hair color or a home address, let alone another human being (and for the record, there’s nothing wrong with that.) But regardless of which category you fall under, knowing the Myers-Briggs personality types who are committed to their relationships is immensely valuable.

Interestingly, it seems that the Introversion/Extroversion, Sensing/Intuition, and Thinking/Feeling preferences don’t really have much weight on someone’s commitment level. However, that last letter in the personality type — which represents either Judging or Perceiving — can tell you a heck of a lot about a person’s approach to commitment. While Judgers enjoy having structure and predictability in their life, Perceivers tend to feel trapped by structure, and prefer to keep their options open so they can be spontaneous. So, it makes sense why most of the personalities who seek out committed relationships are Judgers. For example, ENTJ and ENFJ are both undeniably goal-driven and enjoy the process of improving and growing with someone else. And INFJs are emotional investors who value security and a long-term plan.

Looking for long-term love? If you, too, take your romantic commitments seriously, then these personality types are a perfect match.

ISTJ Shutterstock There’s no denying that The Logistician is hard-working — and not just when it comes to their career, either. They put the same amount of energy and effort into their relationships because they expect them to last. Additionally, the ISTJ can be a bit old-fashioned when it comes to dating, which means they aren’t into flings, casual hookups, and other quick thrills. Responsible, organized, and pragmatic, the ISTJ only pursues a relationship if they truly think it has a strong chance of enduring. They prefer to carefully vet their dating prospects until they’ve found “The One” and then pour all their love into that connection. One reason why ISTJs tend to build lasting bonds is that they’re dependable AF. The bottom line is, dating an ISTJ means being able to always take them at their word. And that level of trust and assurance is invaluable when it comes to committed relationships.