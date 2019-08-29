You know all about bae’s career aspirations, as well as their deepest and darkest fears. That’s because when the two of you have a conversation, nothing is off the table.

“It's like they are an open book,” Trombetti tells Elite Daily. “They are sharing their life with you. You can feel their investment in this relationship.”

When someone reveals their inner hopes and struggles, they’re allowing themselves to be vulnerable with you. That not only indicates that they deeply trust you, but also that they want you to be a part of their journey. In other words, as Trombetti puts it — they’re all in.

So, what if you still can’t tell whether someone is ready to commit? Certainly, these signs can help you to assess the situation, but if you’re still unclear on where bae’s head is at, Trombetti recommends talking it out.

“Communication about both of your needs is key,” she explains.

If you want to test the waters first, you can start by simply asking them a question that might offer insight into their feelings on commitment. For example, you might ask, “What’s the next step for you in this relationship?” or, “What are your goals for this relationship?” or, “I'm curious — how do you feel things are going for us? Where do you see us in a few months?” Their responses, as well as nonverbal cues (like body language and facial expressions), may tell you a lot about where they’re at. But if you’re still not sure where they stand, you may want to take a more straightforward approach. That might mean saying something along the lines of, “I’m interested in being with you and only you, and seeing where things go. How does that sound to you?”

Remember — this route may feel risky, but it's neither unreasonable nor demanding. In fact, you’re doing both you and your boo a favor by bravely diving into an important topic rather than beating around the bush. By tackling the subject of commitment head-on, you can make sure you’re both on the same page before you figure out how to proceed in your relationship. There is no right or wrong when it comes to commitment. Ultimately, what’s important is that you and bae both feel that your needs are being met. A fulfilling relationship doesn’t have to involve commitment, but it does have to involve mutual respect and trust.