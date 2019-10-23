4 Zodiac Signs That Want Long-Term Love & Take Dating Seriously

One of the most rewarding challenges in life may be finding a love that will last a lifetime. OK, fine, that may be true, but if you're out there dating right now it might feel like finding a long-term relationship, let alone forever love, is next to impossible. If you're ready for something more, but are stuck in a dating rut of short-term relationships, it may be time to mix things up a bit to get a different result. One way to do that is to try focusing your dating efforts on the zodiac signs that want long-term love too.

While there is no question that any of the astrological signs can make for wonderful long-term partners, some are just more likely to want one, and so making commitments just come more naturally to them. These are the signs that want stability, to put down roots, and to start building a life with someone. They tend to know what they want in a partner and have the patience and perseverance to work through the rough patches that every relationship is likely to face. In other words, if you're ready to take dating seriously and make a commitment, these are the signs that are on the same page, so swipe right on them.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Svitlana Sokolova/Shutterstock If you're looking for a partner who wants to find someone to enjoy all the finer things in life with, then look no further than Taurus. This is a sign that is built for long-term love because they prefer to be in a stable, loving relationship where they can feel emotionally secure and cared for. Plus, they are way too stubborn to give up on love just because it can be hard sometimes. This earth sign is very grounded and, as such, they want a partner who they can build a strong bond and connection with that will stand the test of time.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Cancer can be a bit prickly and closed off when you first meet them. That's because they have to build sturdy walls around their uber sensitive and vulnerable heart. But once you crack that shell and they open up, they are the most loyal and committed sign in the zodiac. This sign craves security and reliability in their relationships, and so they are very trustworthy. They are ruled by the Moon and area water sign, so they are also very tied to their emotional side. Cancer loves hard, and when you care this much about someone you are going to fight to make it last.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Jacob Lund/Shutterstock Thanks to their connection with Saturn, Capricorn has an appreciation for and comfort with long-term committed relationships. They like the structure and security, and it's in keeping with their naturally traditional attitudes. Cap also takes all of their commitments seriously, including when it comes to matters of the heart. They mean what they say, so if they tell you they are in it for the long haul, you can count on your Cap to stick around.