Finding someone you like enough to date long-term can feel really challenging, especially if you've had a string of short-term relationships that didn't quite work out. It can be all too easy to find yourself wondering if long-term love is even in the stars for you, but here's the thing: The trick to a lasting relationship may, in part, actually lie in the stars. I'm talking about zodiac sign pairings that have the longest relationships, because they just click so well. These are the signs whose lives just naturally mesh, and their personality traits, values, and desires fit together like puzzle pieces. These are the connections that just feel like home when you find them. So, it follows that forming a long-term bond with that person would happen organically.

It's important to remember that any zodiac signs can find long-term love with one another. Astrology is not strict destiny, it's more of a gentle nudge or guideline that can help point you in the right direction toward someone you're likely to have chemistry with. For instance, if you're perusing a dating app, don't pass over people who aren't your astrological match if you feel like they could be a potential match. Just consider letting the stars take the wheel if you're on the fence about someone who is your astrological match, and see what happens. You never know who "the one" will turn out to be, but if you're looking for something lasting, there's a good chance these zodiac signs have what it takes to go the distance.

Aries & Sagittarius Look Studio/Shutterstock For both Aries and Sagittarius to be happy in a long-term relationship, they'll want a partner who naturally stokes their inner fire sign — signs who have a deep curiosity and passion for adventure, but also who know when to take a step back and let the other roam independently. It takes a lot of confidence and self-assurance to be able to do both, which is why, when these signs meet and the passion blazes between them, it can feel like destiny.

Taurus & Virgo Taurus and Virgo are about as compatible as two signs can possibly be. Both of these earth signs share essential values about what a relationship should be, and a desire to make their hearth and home as loving and comfortable as possible. Taurus’ warmth helps Virgo relax and let go of some control, and Taurus' stubbornness and confidence gives them the ability to push back when Virgo can be a bit overbearing. Most of all, these two share a bond of trust that makes their connection practically unbreakable.

Gemini & Libra Like Taurus and Virgo, Gemini share an element. In this case, it's air, but they also contrast in a way that perfectly compliments and uplifts the other. Libra has a powerful curiosity about people, and Gemini is endlessly complex. Gemini also doesn't mind talking about themselves, so the two could spend a lifetime just getting to know one another. But they are also highly social signs that love to be in the mix, meeting new people and taking on new challenges, so they are rarely bored — which is essential if you want to keep a Gemini by your side.

Cancer & Pisces Rido/Shutterstock For a sign as emotionally deep and sensitive as Cancer, chances are, they've been hurt a few times in their romantic life. As a result, this water sign tends to build up nearly impenetrable walls around their heart. It's a heart which, frankly, few signs really deserve to hold. That's because when Cancer loves, they love all the way, which is the thing that Pisces desires most in a relationship: fully unfettered love. In return, this romantic and intuitive sign is willing to do anything to show their love, which is a healing balm to Cancer's heart.

Leo & Aquarius Aquarians can sometimes find it difficult to really connect with people on a one-on-one basis, despite their humanitarian heart. This can make them feel distant and come off as cold, even though they really aren’t. But when Leo falls in love, the warmth of their heart easily transfers to Aquarius and brings out sides of this air sign they never even knew they had. In return, Leo is gratified by wooing someone so unique and special as Aquarius. Really, the only issue these two may have is getting so into one another, they become insular and shut out the rest of the world.