When you think about astrological compatibility, oftentimes it's in relation to dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, the short-term. As it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, in particular the zodiac sign pairings best suited for marriage. While those short-term forms of compatibility share some aspects in common with marriage compatibility, like whether or not your personality types work well together along with emotional and sexual harmony, marriage compatibility has to take additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be marriage compatible, they need to have elements like shared values, goals, and preferred lifestyle in common, since, after all, you'll be sharing a life together.

While any combination of signs are capable of having a happy and healthy marriage, some just make it seem a lot easier to achieve because they naturally mesh well together, so there are fewer points of friction and issues to resolve. You don't absolutely have to be in sync with your partner for a relationship to work and flourish, but it does make it a lot easier if you are. So, when you're ready to settle down (but not settle), keep an eye out for the sign which pairs best with your own long-term needs.

Aries & Leo Stasia04/Shutterstock Aries and Leo make for natural companions, as these fire signs are both eager to get the most enjoyment and pleasure out of life. They both want a partner who is willing to go on adventures and see the world with — though, in the case of Leo, they are also excited to let the world get their eyes on them. Ruled by Mars, Aries brings passion to the relationship while the Sun-ruled Leo offers reason and balance. Together they make fiery duo with great odds of going the distance.

Taurus & Capricorn Venus-ruled Taurus is all about the hearth and home. This is a sign that just wants to create the most secure and luxurious home life they can and their dream is to find someone to share it with. Enter Capricorn, a sign that craves security, structure, and a partner to build a life with. Honestly, when these two come together and start building a life, it's an earth sign match made in the heavens.

Gemini & Libra For both Libra and Gemini, their greatest fear is to settle down and then be asked to, well, settle down. These are both signs that require ongoing mental stimulation and challenge and they need a partner who they will never run out of things to say to. Fortunately, both Libra and Gemini are never short on witty banter. Libra occasionally needs their space to just be alone and recharge, which, in turn, gives Gemini time to roam and pursue their own interests and passions. This is just the kind of balance that Libra desires and produces the freedom that Gemini needs to be happy and satisfied for the long haul.

Cancer & Pisces Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock Pisces has a tendency to go all-in on relationships in order to believe the fantasy, then gets their heart broken, but hope springs eternal for this sign. Its this rare combination, that actually makes them perfectly suited for Cancer who, behind their protective shell, is all heart and vulnerability. Pisces is just the sign to crack that shell and, unlike other signs who may have taken advantage of Cancer's softer side, is worthy of that big loving heart. This is a romance rooted in a deep and loving emotional connection full of affection and mutual attachment.

Virgo & Taurus It's difficult for Virgo to find a partner who lives up to their exacting standards, who can also take constructive criticism in the well-intended spirit it's given. Taurus is both stubborn and confident enough to stay true to who they are without taking it personally when Virgo requests a few tweaks. Also, Taurus is so big-hearted and loving that they are able to bring out sides of Virgo they didn't even know they had. The fact is that Virgo shows love through actions rather than words and Taurus makes them want to be their most loving self. And a partner who helps you to be the best version of yourself is usually one you want by your side for a lifetime.

Scorpio & Capricorn Dmytro Shermeta/Shutterstock Scorpio, ruled by Pluto, the planet associated with power, tends to be the dominant partner in most relationships, but when they meet a Capricorn they can discover that they are actually happiest in a relationship that is truly balanced in the power dynamic. That's because Saturn-ruled Capricorn is a powerhouse in their own right. What really makes this pairing so ideal, however, is that Capricorn is well-suited for Scorpio's water sign side, the part of every Scorpio that just wants to be free to open up their heart and be able to love and fully trust someone. Capricorn's stability and reliability makes this possible. In return, Scorpio brings passion, excitement, and a touch of danger to Cap's otherwise by-the-book life.