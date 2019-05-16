Breakups suck. Whether you got dumped completely out of the blue or you and your partner had been fighting for a while — a relationship ending can be everything from sad to completely disorienting. When dealing with heartbreak, sometimes hearing other people's stories can make a difference. Knowing that others have been through similar pain can make you feel totally supported. Of course, hearing from your famous friends can help too. When it comes to heartbreak, these Kardashian family quotes about breakups are just what the doctor ordered.

From cheating and lying, to short marriages and public breakups in front of millions of fans, the Kardashians have really been through it all and come out on the other side. Despite all the hardship they've had to overcome, they still spark joy by throwing giant parties for their babies and making amazing fashion choices that cost more than my car. And while they have more money than I can conceptualize and a glam squad around them at all times — they still cry about boys, girls, friends, and foes of all genders, just like the rest of us. Stars, they're just like us!

Here are four Kardashian family quotes about breakups, because they've been through it, and honestly get it.

Kim Says You Can Have More Than One Soulmate Giphy If you were totally in love, a breakup may feel like you'll never be happy or fulfilled by a relationship ever again. Yet, according to Kim K, people can have different soulmates throughout their lives, "I think you have different soulmates throughout your life, that your soul needs different things at different times," Kardashian told People. "I do believe in love. I will always believe in love, but my idea has changed from what I’ve always thought." Whether you've just been unexpectedly dumped or your breakup was long and painful, your soul grows and evolves with all the pain you go through. Love is all around you, and the universe will give your soul what you need.

Khloé Reminds You To Surround Yourself With Kindness Giphy When it comes to rough breakups, Khloé Kardashian really gets it. In the wake of heartbreak, the star urges you to surround yourself with kindness. She took to her Insta to share this message with her fans. "Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and like-minded," Khloé Kardashian posted. "Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be." Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it." When a relationship ends, it can be natural to feel lonely. But you are surrounded by so many people who love you, and you deserve to feel loved and wanted.

Kylie Says To Do What Feels Right For You Giphy While being in love can be amazing and wonderful, according to Kylie Jenner, it's important to listen to your heart. When speaking about her split from Tyga, the makeup mogul noted the importance of doing what was right for her. "There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T, We'll always have a bond," Jenner told Insider. "We decided — well, I decided — that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person." If moving on from a relationship feels right for you, it's always OK to take the space you need or to set healthy boundaries that will make you feel more supported. Ending a relationship can feel totally hard, but doing what's right and best for you and your future is totally worth it.