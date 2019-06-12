Earlier this year, you sat down and wrote down your resolutions. You thought about attainable goals and big steps toward your dreams that you could accomplish, and some mantras you wanted to keep in mind. You may have written down, "book an international trip," "learn how to make the perfect smoothie," and "do research on moving to the West Coast." So far, you've been pretty good at sticking to these goals. But you're also exhausted and could use some quality rest and relaxation. Let me tell you: You need some cheap ways to treat yourself this summer that'll make you shine bright and stick to your budget.

Although you would love to go on a wellness retreat or enjoy a luxe spa day, those excursions can be really expensive. Plane tickets can take a hefty toll on your finances, and staying in a dreamy hotel that's filled with fountains, hammocks, and places to meditate are the farthest thing from free — or so it seems. Chin up, though. There's an endless amount of things you can do this summer that will leave you feeling the same exact way as those deep tissue massages and yoga sessions.

For example, you could grab some burgers and go stargazing with your significant other. You could get dressed up and go dancing, and forget all the worries you have about work, school, or accomplishing your goals. You can also do these four things that are cheap, relaxing, and adventurous. Got it? Good.

1. Grab A Snack From An Ice Cream Truck Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy TBH, a sweet snack is always a good idea. Cupcakes, popsicles, or brownies are a recipe for self-love and treating yourself this summer while you're on a budget. And strawberry ice cream cones with rainbow sprinkles will instantly brighten up your day. That's because they remind you of the finer things in life, and give you colorful, vibrant, and exciting #content for the 'Gram. So grab a few dollars from your wallet and find an ice cream truck in your area. Order the item on the menu that reminds you of when you were a kid, or the one that has cookie dough inside. Take a couple of pictures with your treat, before reaching for a big scoop or lick, and then edit them later with the best preset packs of the season. You won't regret it.

2. Get A Pedicure With Your Besties Liliya Rodnikova/Stocksy As far as I'm concerned, summer is the season for sandals. The minute I switch out my bulky boots for my flip-flops and espadrilles in my closet, I know that beach days and rooftop meals are on their way. Can you agree? Of course. You go through the same routines around this time of the year. The piles of sweaters on your shelf get put into bins, and the sundresses you bought last August get their time to shine. You squeal when you find your favorite sunnies, or the floppy hat you haven't worn in, well, forever. At some point, though, you notice that you need a pedicure, because your toes are going to be seen. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to foot massages, spa lotions, and vibrant nail polishes with your besties. It won't break the bank, and it's a lot more attainable and equally as refreshing as a full-blown wellness trip.

3. Go Swimming In A Waterfall ZHPH Production/Stocksy If you didn't already know, nature can be incredibly soothing. The sunshine can make you feel more capable, alive, and ready to take on the "real world." From my personal experience, I can tell you that swimming in a waterfall can make you shine brighter than the stars in the sky, too. Do you want to know why? Here's why. To get to these one-of-a-kind experiences, you have to throw on a pair of good sneakers and drive somewhere with lots of trees and hiking trails. You and your besties have to follow the path to the waterfall, carefully listening for the rush of the water as you go. When you get there, you feel instantly accomplished, confident, and excited that you didn't sit on your couch and think, "Ugh! I have nothing to do today." Give it a try, OK?