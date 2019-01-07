38 Captions For A Weekend Getaway With Your Bestie, Because It's Adventure Time

Who else is counting down the days until Friday? I think we can all relate to wishing for the weekend. After all, the weekend was made for the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. You may spend five days a week in the office working your butt off, so you certainly deserve to live your best life when the weekend rolls around, whether you decide to take a day trip, chill at home, or go on a mini getaway. These captions for a weekend getaway with your bestie will capture all of those adventure feels — so pack your bags.

The weekend is the perfect time to ditch your planner. So, why not plan a trip with your bestie? Many people forget that a quick getaway can do wonders for your mind, body, and spirit — even if only for a few days. You'll have the best time, especially when you have your best friend by your side.

There's no better time to reminisce on the good times and make new memories with your day one. Book that flight for a city break or fill up your gas tank for a mini road trip. The countdown until Fri-yay begins!

1. "I never met a vacation I didn't like."

2. "A weekend getaway is necessary."

3. “Salt in my hair, don't care.”

4. "Forever catching flights."

5. “I don't mind red eyes when it comes to vacation.”

6. “Time to seas the weekend.”

7. “Just a couple of happy campers."

8. “Can we skip straight to the weekend?”

9. “Happiness comes in waves."

10. “I need six months vacation, twice a year.'”

11. “In a sunshine state of mind.”

12. "Just want to wine and dine my way around the world. Is that too much to ask?"

13. “Eiffel in love with the moment."

14. “Vacation is always a good idea."

15. “I'll take an airplane over an office, any day."

16. “Sun, sand, and pineapple in hand."

17. "Living for the weekend."

18. “In travel mode. Please do not disturb."

19. “It's Friday, beaches."

20. “This weekend is going to be a total breeze."

21. “Cheers to the freakin' weekend.” — Rihanna, "Cheers (Drink To That)"

22. "Better days are coming: they're called Saturday and Sunday."

23. “FRI-YAY. SATUR-YAY. SUN-YAY.”

24. "You can’t buy happiness but, you can buy a plane ticket, and that’s kind of the same thing."

26. “Tropical state of mind with this crew of beaches."

27. “Never stop doing things for the first time."

28. “Made for sunny days."

29. “It's the weekend, so you know what that means, right? Adventure time!"

30. “Beers to the weekend."

31. "Friends who adventure together, stay together."

32. "BRB, wandering where the WiFi is weak."

33. "Looks like the perfect day for a road trip."

34. "Sleeping under the stars with you is my favorite place to be."

35. "Touched down in paradise."

36. "Happy place."

37. "Always take the scenic route."

38. "Head in the clouds, onto the next adventure."