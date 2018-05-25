40 Captions For Long Weekends, When You’ve Got Some Extra “Me Time”

Real talk: There's nothing better than the weekend. Well, unless you have a long weekend ahead of you. It’s those times when you’re #blessed with a three-day holiday weekend, or you’ve managed to save up some PTO to treat yourself to a mini vacation, that are the best times to check off a few items on your to-do list. When that rare extra day comes, you’re going to want some long weekend captions to show off what you’re doing on Instagram.

When you’re not sleeping in, you could be doing something Insta-worthy like making a scrumptious breakfast with your partner or relaxing by the pool with your roommates. Try making a few of the viral TikTok recipes you’ve been bookmarking, or lounging out on one of the coolest pool floats that are made for sunny snaps. If you and your besties feel up for a little adventure, you could always go on a mini road trip to a place you’ve never been before, provided you’re following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (The CDC currently says to delay traveling until you’re fully vaccinated, and even then, you should still follow safety protocols such as wearing a mask and washing your hands often.) It’s times like these when a long weekend quote would be perfect for your Instagram.

Whether your vibe is to relax, be active, or have a romantic weekend, you’ll want to keep these 40 long weekend captions that we curated on hand for any snaps or videos you want to post. You could even put together a cute photo dump of your entire weekend on Sunday or Monday before going back to work to really show how you spent your extra free time.

"If I were in charge, every weekend would be a long one." "I think we should flip it, and have two-day work weeks and five-day weekends. Who’s with me?" "Hello, long weekend. Long time no see." "I like Monday a lot more when it’s as chill as Saturday and Sunday." "Things are about to get really good." "Unless it’s an emergency, don’t bother me. I’m in weekend mode." "I love it when my weekends are as long as my lashes." "Happiness is not having to set the alarm for the next day, or the next day, or the next day." "Every weekend should be a three-day weekend." "Major Monday vibe.” "Ain’t no weekend like a long weekend.” "Can we start the weekend over again? I wasn't ready." "The only thing better than a long weekend is that it's followed by a short work week." "I’m trading in my ‘should have,’ ‘would have,’ and ‘could have’ for an ‘I did.’” "Dear weekend, we should hang out more.” "I need a longer weekend because I need more nap time.” "Let’s make Monday through Thursday jealous.” "Weekend, don’t ever leave me.” "All work and no play? Not today!” "Sunday coffee always tastes better on a long weekend.” "It’s a long weekend and that’s the tea.” "You can’t weekend with us.” "If you look up ‘MFEO’ in the dictionary, you’d find a picture of me and a long weekend together.” "I swear it was Friday, like, five minutes ago." "Just making sure I have something to say when my coworkers ask, ‘So, how was your long weekend?’” "Weekend-ing is my favorite sport.” "Hello weekend, please stay as long as you’d like." "You gotta let me nap. I'm gonna get cranky." — Joey Tribbiani, Friends "It’s a vibe.” "Professional weekender.” “Whoever decided weekends should only be two days was a fool.” “Time to catch up on all those Netflix shows everyone told me to watch.” “Had a productive day of sleeping until noon.” “Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax.” — Mark Black “I’m ready to jam-pack the next few days with everything I love… starting with a nap.” “While some people say there aren't enough days in the week, I say there aren't enough days in the weekend.” “I’ve got a cute lazy vibe going on.” “Long weekends are dangerous. They make me want to quit my job.” “Keeping this messy bun all weekend long.” “This is what ‘me time’ looks like.”

