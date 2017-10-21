There's no denying that you have to make time to travel throughout your life. The world has an endless amount of opportunity for you to explore, and you’ve got to use the time given to you to see everything there is to see. While travel in any form is undeniably special, it's extra special when you get to do it with your besties. If you plan to take a vaxication with your crew, you’ll need to pack along some captions for a trip with friends to use with all the vacation photos you take.

There's no doubt that you'll be taking a ton of amazing pictures to document all of the good times with your besties. From hiking on new trails, diving into the deep blue sea, and chowing down on the local delicacies, photos of your experiences will help make the memories last forever. For every amazing photo you have, you need an equally wonderful caption for a trip with friends. Since you may be too busy laughing at your inside jokes, catching up, and taking in the scenery all together, make posting easier by having a travel with friends caption ready to go. You could even plug in any of these 50 travel with friends quotes or puns that are as perfect as your squad.

"We have nothing to lose and a world to see." "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things." "Veni. Vidi. Amavi. We came. We saw. We loved." "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag "If we were meant to stay in one place, we'd have roots instead of feet, he said." — Rachel Wolchin “Traveling — it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." — Ibn Battuta "Live your life by a compass, not a clock." — Stephen Covey "And so the adventure begins." "Sometimes, getting lost can lead to unexpected adventures." ''I'd rather have a passport full of stamps than a house full of stuff." "Buy the ticket, take the ride." — Hunter S. Thompson "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty "Travel makes you realize no matter how much you know, there's always more to learn." — Nyssa Chopra "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." "Go where the WiFi is weak and the rum is strong." "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." "Always take the scenic route." "Because in the end, you won't remember the time you spent working in the office or mowing the lawn. Climb that goddamn mountain." — Jack Kerouac "We take photos as a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone." – Katie Thurmes "The trouble is, you think you have time." — Buddha "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." — Neale Donald Walsch "Half the fun of travel is the aesthetic of lostness." — Ray Bradbury "Every exit is an entry somewhere else." — Tom Stoppard "What fills the eyes, fills the heart." — Irish Proverb "If it scares you, it might be a good thing to try." — Seth Godin "The earth has music for those who listen." — William Shakespeare "Jet lag is for amateurs." — Dick Clark "Adventure is worthwhile." — Aesop "Wander often. Wonder always." "To travel is to live." — Hans Christian Andersen "I am not the same having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world." — Mary Anne Radmacher "It feels good to be lost in the right direction." "Take every chance you get in life, because some things only happen once." — Karen Gibbs "The entire planet is home. Staying in one city your entire life would be like never leaving your bedroom." "To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all." — Oscar Wilde "There comes a point in your life when you need to stop reading other people's books and write your own." — Albert Einstein "Travel is our therapy." “Follow your arrow wherever it points.” — Kacey Musgraves, “Follow Your Arrow” “We ain’t ever gettin’ older.” — The Chainsmokers, “Closer” “Seas the day with the friends who matter.” “Hanging with my beaches.” “My friends and I decided to wing it.” “It’s aboat time we travel somewhere.” “A journey is best measured in friends, rather than miles.” — Tim Cahill “A good friend listens to your adventures. Your best friend makes them with you.” “You can pack for every occasion, but a good friend will always be the best thing you could bring.” “I brought my friends along so they can be a part of the stories I tell.” “There’s nothing plane about my friends.” “It’s simple: Travel is better with friends.”

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.