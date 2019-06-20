35 Captions For Weekend Trips When You're Ready To Hit The Road

The weekends are meant to be savored, which may mean using your time off to sleep in, relax, and catch up on some Netflix. However, there are other times when you plan to use your Saturday and Sunday to fully tap into your wanderlust for a much-needed weekend getaway. Whether it’s a road trip along the coast, an escape to a cabin in the woods, or a visit home to see your family, you’ll want to have some captions for weekend trips ready to go for whatever adventure awaits.

Take advantage of any normal two-day weekend you have by planning some fun activities and jam-packing the days with visits to cute cafes, Instagram-worthy experiences, and hang-outs with friends you haven’t seen in a minute. Of course, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still suggests that you should delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated, but you can safely go on sunset hikes with your partner or spend your days lounging out on a hammock by the beach. With every plan you have, be sure to capture the moments with tons of photos and videos, along with some wanderlust-inducing weekend getaway quotes as your captions. After all, it’s true that a picture will make those moments last longer, and posting them to the ‘Gram will make sure everyone who follows you can experience those memories as well.

You could be in New York City and want to take the train to Connecticut to stay at an Airbnb that reminds you of Gilmore Girls, or if you’re on the west coast, drive up the Pacific Coast Highway to see the ocean or even some Twilight filming locations. Wherever your home base may be, any of these 35 weekend trip quotes will make it so that you can post with ease and get back to your fun-filled schedule.

"There's just something about a road trip." "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." "Time for an adventure." "I've got some serious weekend vibes." "Dear Saturday, you are my favorite." "Can we restart the weekend?" "The only trip you will regret is the one you don't take." "What if we recharged ourselves as often as we do our phones?" "Happiness is a road trip with a good playlist." "Goodbye, weekend. We had something special." "I wasn't ready. Let's rewind the weekend." "A little getaway is necessary." "Forever catching flights." "Time to seas the weekend." "I was born to wander." "I'm gonna need the weekend to be a little longer. Like, maybe seven days. Thanks." "I'm living for the weekend." "Please do not disturb. I'm on vacation mode." "Better days are coming! They're called Saturday and Sunday." — Karen Salmansohn "I was made for sunny days." — The Weepies, “I Was Made for Sunny Days” "Always take the scenic route." "Fri-nally!" "Cheers to the weekend." "I'm going places and doing things." "I don't take my weekends for granted." "May your weekend be full of adventure and cheer, and may the start of next week be a long ways from here." "I swear it was Friday like five minutes ago." "Travel as much as you can. As far as you can. As long as you can. Life’s not meant to be lived in one place." “This is what me time looks like.” “Getting stuck in a time loop this weekend would actually be ideal.” “It’s time to refuel my soul.” “This Sunday really was a funday.” “Yes, we can? More like, yes weekend!” “Work hard, travel harder.” “Don’t listen to what they say. Go and see it for yourself.”