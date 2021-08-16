Every fan of the Twilight Saga has the Pacific Northwest on their travel bucket list. After all, there would be no Edward and Bella without Forks, Washington, and it’s where the Cullens could easily hide their sparkly vampire skin and play baseball during thunderstorms. With all the Twilight films available to stream on Netflix, your desire to travel out west might be stronger than ever. Before you start booking flights and packing your bags, you’ll want to know all the Twilight Saga filming locations you can visit IRL when you get there.

The Pacific Northwest has a lot more than just a few meadows where you can recreate the scene where Edward and Bella lay out together. Not only can you actually visit the beaches in La Push to go surfing, but you can also stay in Bella’s house from the movies via Airbnb. When you’re hungry, make a reservation at the restaurant where Bella eats dinner while Edward keeps her company. To recreate the iconic truck scene for Instagram or TikTok, you’ll want to head to Kalama High School, where the scene was filmed.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can safely travel domestically, why not plan an entire Twilight-inspired trip? As long as you remember to follow local COVID-19 requirements and practice social distancing as much as possible, you should be able to sink your teeth into whatever your heart desires. It’s up to you whether you decide to jam-pack a getaway to Washington, Oregon, and California with any (or all) of these 12 Twilight movie locations and live out your vampire dreams. It’s the perfect idea for a romantic trip for you and your partner, or a vacay with your besties who accompanied you to see every Twilight movie in theaters.

You’ve done a full rewatch of all the movies, so now’s the time to fully immerse yourself in the saga once more by starting to plan your itinerary.

1 Carver Café 16471 Clackamas Highway, Damascus, OR 97089 Visit the website One of the first spots Bella visits when she arrives in Forks is Carver Café, which is a diner Charlie liked to eat at regularly. The actual Carver Café is in Oregon, not Washington. However, it’s right off the highway and located only a couple of hours away from Forks. If you do decide to visit on your trip up north, keep in mind that while they may not have Charlie’s go-to order of a steak and cobbler every Thursday, you can get breakfast all day. 1/12

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.