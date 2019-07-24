When you were in high school, you might have been head over heels in love with Edward Cullen, Bella Swan, and all of the characters from the Twilight series. You may have stayed up until midnight, reading the lengthy novels and imagining what it would be like to soar through the trees like a vampire. The next day, you'd walk into the lunch room and talk to your besties about all the drama and relationships going on in Forks, Washington. You're not currently making plans to see the movies on the big screen or anything, but would still consider yourself a passionate fan. Did you know you can rent Bella Swan's house from Twilight on Airbnb? It's true, and the nostalgia is real.

You remember seeing that house for the first time in the movie theater like it was yesterday. You were chilling in your seat, and anxiously eating popcorn until the trailers and other commercials rolled. The second you saw the quiet neighborhood, cloudy sky, and kitchen with the teal cabinets, you gasped and nudged your bestie. You caught your first glimpse of the otherworldly cast members, with their winter skin and piercing eyes, and decided you were officially Team Edward. (Well, at least until Jacob came into the picture. That's when things got complicated.)

You left the theater more in love with the series than you already were, and you wished you could live in this world of vampires and werewolves. What if I told you it's possible to rent that iconic house from Twilight on Airbnb? *Cue the squeals.*

Yes, you read that right. The white house Bella Swan lived in in the Twilight series is available for you and your besties to have the most epic slumber party yet. Let me give you the details, so you can book your stay, plan your trip, and live out your wildest fantasies.

Essentially, the most important thing you need to know is that, according to POPSUGAR, the house is actually around four hours away from Forks, Washington, in St. Helens, Oregon. The Airbnb listing states it's a short drive away from Portland, and can host up to 10 guests. In order to book it, you must be planning to stay for at least two nights.

It costs $440 per night on Friday and Saturday, and $330 on Monday through Thursday and Sunday. The hosts note on the listing that, for guests who are staying for one week or longer, there will be discounts applied. Simply go to the listing on Airbnb to reserve the dates for your stay, and checkout for this one-of-a-kind experience. I have a feeling you won't regret it.

What can you expect from a few nights spent at this iconic movie location? According to POPSUGAR, the two-story house is basically the same from when the franchise was filmed. You'll arrive and recognize all the details on the outside of the house, from the tall trees planted in the front, to the charming breakfast nook that pops out.

When you walk inside, you'll be in awe of the rooms — most especially the "lookout" room — and feel like a wannabe vampire. (Maybe you'll even see Edward park his car? I don't know, it seems like anything could happen!) Most importantly, you'll be transported into the Twilight fandom when you see Jacob's guest room for yourself and instantly get into a Team Edward versus Team Jacob debate with your travel buddies.

Since you're going to be in the Pacific Northwest, I have a few things for you to do on your trip that'll bring it to the next level, and make you and your besties feel so nostalgic. The first of these recommendations is to head to Portland and check out all of the coffee shops. Drink a cappuccino at Stumptown Coffee Roasters, and then make your way to eateries like Blue Star Donuts and Tasty n Adler.

You should also take some time to explore around Multnomah Falls and the Columbia River Gorge, because it'll make you feel like you're flying through the trees with Edward. You'll be able to close your eyes and imagine yourself looking at the rushing water from above. The nostalgia will be so real, but also so worth the experience.