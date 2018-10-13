All Hallows' Eve is right around the corner, and according to everyone's favorite movie of the season, Hocus Pocus, "It's the one night of the year where the spirits of the dead can return to Earth." Whether you believe in ghosts stories or not, you have to admit that seeing all of the Halloween decor this time of year truly gets you in the spirit of things. So, for every seance with your crew of basic witches and every spooky costume in between you have planned, you'll want to keep around some ghost puns for Instagram captions.

Whenever I'm scared, I just need something funny to make me laugh, and that's exactly what these puns will do for you. Though, if you're like The Ghostbusters and you "ain't afraid of no ghost," you embrace the unknown, and probably have a few otherworldly plans this season. You and your ghoulfriends might have tickets for a haunted graveyard tour, or perhaps you have plans to visit a real-life haunted house.

Whatever your plans may be, when you're about to post a spooky snap to the 'Gram, there's no need to call in the spirits on this one. I've assembled you a list of 35 ghost puns to use when you're in need of a truly haunting caption. Happy Halloween, all!

1. "I’m just here for the boos." — Unknown

2. "'Cause my body too bootylicious for ya babe." — Destiny's Child "Bootylicious"

3. "If you’ve got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

4. "Next to you, in Mali-boo." — Punny take on Miley Cyrus' "Malibu"

5. "I feel boo-tiful." — Unknown

6. "This is boo sheet." — Unknown

7. "Won't you be my boo?" — Unknown

8. "There's been some purranormal cativity." — Unknown

9. "Hi boo. Bye boo." — Unknown

10. "I'm bad and boo-gie." — Unknown

11. "My favorite kind of pie is boo-berry." — Unknown

12. "Came for the party, stayed for the boos." — Unknown

13. "I've got school spirit." — Unknown

14. "We've come to a dead end." — Unknown

15. "Hanging with my ghoulfriends." — Unknown

16. "Squad ghouls." — Unknown

17. "Haunting my exes." — Unknown

18. "Ghouls just wanna have fun." — Unknown

19. "Eat, drink, and be scary." — Unknown

20. "I can see right through you." — Unknown

21. "Ghouls rule, ghouls drool." — Unknown

22. "Sheet happens." — Unknown

23. "I don't know what I'm booing." — Unknown

24. "Don't make me ghost you." — Unknown

25. "You've been ghosted." — Unknown

26. "Peek-a-boo!" — Unknown

27. "More boos, please." — Unknown

28. "Don’t spook until you’re spoken to." — Unknown

29. "#Ghosted." — Unknown

30. "Wishing you a spooktacular Halloween." — Unknown

31. "You will always be my boo." — Usher and Alicia Keys, "My Boo"

32. "Getting in the spirit." — Unknown

33. "I'm studying eekonomics." — Unknown

34. "Whoooooo ghost there?" — Unknown

35. "All these ghosts, and I still can't find a boo." — Unknown