Pretty soon, your weekends will be filled with tons of fall activities. Your crew may have plans to visit a farm where you can pick out the best pumpkins in the patch and snack on warm apple cider doughnuts. You're looking forward to the Pumpkin Spice Latte making its annual comeback, too. And when Halloween rolls around, you're down to get spooked at every haunted house and costume party you're invited to. The plans are in the books, and all that's left to do is have some captions for fall activities handy.

For every fun activity you do, you know you'll take a ton of pictures left and right. Every selfie you snap with your bestie on a hayride needs to be posted to Instagram ASAP, but the one thing that may be putting pause on posting is not having the perfect caption. A caption can really make or break a post. You want something clever that fits the vibes of the photo, but the writers block can be real.

So, let me be your fall sidekick with these 35 fall-inspired quotes you can use. These captions are generic enough that they'll work perfectly for your PSL sippin' selfie, lost in a corn maze Boomerang, and stroll through the fall foliage snap.

1. "I've seriously fallen for fall, and I can't get up."

2. "Not stressed, but blessed, because I'm pumpkin-obsessed."

3. "'Tis the season to go out of your way to step on crunchy leaves."

4. "Hello from the cutest pumpkins in the patch."

5. "Leaves are falling, and books are calling."

6. "I like big cups and I cannot lie."

7. "Hay there, I'm a little lost."

8. "Cinderella has a horse-drawn carriage, I have a tractor-driven hayride. Same thing."

9. "Having a ghouls night out."

10. "This is a PSL, aka LOML."

11. "You are the apple of my pie."

12. "Time to break out the oversized sweaters."

13. "Not trying to be corny, but I really love fall."

14. "And we lived appley ever after."

15. "If the broom fits, fly it."

16. "Don't be afraid to fall."

17. "How a-boot that?"

18. "Make it a September to remember."

19. "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice me."

20. "The only thing getting lit this weekend are my fall-scented candles."

21. "Sometimes I wonder what it would be like to live on a farm."

22. "Oh my gourdness, I love fall."

23. "Carving out some fun with my besties."

24. "I just don't want to look back and think, 'I could have eaten that.'"

25. "I'm the Hallow-queen of fun."

26. "I'd like to do s'more with you."

27. "I'll hibernate after all the fun is over."

28. "Livin' for those Friday night lights."

29. "Fall is the only time of the year where I'm overly enthusiastic about going for walks."

30. "I'm gonna dance like a fallen leaf on a windy day."

31. "BRB, gonna go dive into a giant pile of leaves."

32. "Every fall day is leafing me with a giant smile on my face."

33. "I've got squash goals right here."

34. "Witch way to fun?"

35. "Life is gourd."