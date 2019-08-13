25 Captions For Fall Colors When You're Red-y To Say Yellow To The Season

One of the most glorious things that makes fall so dreamy is when nature gets a colorful makeover. You begin to see the leaves transform from vibrant green to crisp hues of red, orange, and yellow. It makes you want to walk through the park with a Pumpkin Spice Latte in hand, swoon over the foliage, and snap pictures left and right. For every pic you capture, you need captions for fall colors so you're ready to post without hassle ASAP on the 'Gram.

If you're as obsessed with this time of year as I am, you're ready to fill your feed with the autumn rainbow. The next pile of leaves you see, you're jumping into it and making leaf angels. That would be the perfect opportunity to snap a selfie laying on the ground with the fallen leaves surrounding you, but you know nature isn't the only thing switching it up for the new season.

Pretty soon, you'll be trading in your bright floral sundresses and flip flops for maroon-colored oversized sweaters and leather booties. Your entire wardrobe will be ready to crush it all season long, so you'll definitely want to keep these 25 captions ready for your first OOTD pic of the season.

1. "Orange you glad it's fall?"

2. "Orange strengthens your emotional body, encouraging a general feeling of joy, well-being, and cheerfulness." — Tae Yun Kim

3. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you, and everything you do. Yeah, they were all yellow." — Coldplay, "Yellow"

4. "Loving him was red." — Taylor Swift, "Red"

5. "The sky takes on shades of orange during sunrise and sunset, the color that gives you hope that the sun will set only to rise again." — Ram Charan

6. "I really just want to be warm yellow light that pours over everyone I love." — Conor Oberst

7. "Hello fall, you're looking very colorful."

8. "Follow the yellow brick road." — The Wizard of Oz

9. "I'm red-y for my closeup."

10. "When your flannel matches the foliage."

11. "I just need to yellow out."

Shutterstock

12. "The fall and I are kind-red spirits."

13. "Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen."

14. "The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple." — J.K. Rowling

15. "After all is red and done, the fall is still the most gorgeous season of all."

16. "Red my lips, I love autumn."

17. "Yellow, is it me you're looking for?"

18. "Orange you going to comment on my outfit?"

19. "I'm so red-y for fall."

20. "Bringing brown the house!"

21. "Let's take it brown a notch."

22. "Haven't you heard? Orange is the new black."

23. "And we lived beneath the waves in our yellow submarine." — The Beatles, "Yellow Submarine"

24. "Her favorite color was yellow." — Edgar Holmes

25. "The rainbow is a part of nature, and you have to be in the right place to see it." — Gilbert Baker