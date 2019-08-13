21 Disney Instagram Captions For Fall & Your Very Own Fairy Tale Moments

Fall is an adventurous time for you and your friends. One weekend, you could take a trip to the farm to go apple picking or getting lost in a corn maze. The next weekend, you could go on a romantic stroll through the fall foliage with bae. It’s like you’re basically the star of your very own Disney movie. The only thing you need to complete this fairy tale are some Disney Instagram captions for fall to pair with every picture you want to post on your feed.

You want to feel that crisp autumn breeze blowing through your hair and bake a picture-perfect apple pie. You want to frolic through sunflower fields in a cute maxi dress and denim jacket at golden hour, like you're living life in a movie. And when Halloween rolls around, you’ll watch Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas on repeat.

It’s like Disney and fall just go together. That’s why a Disney caption is perfect for any photos you want to post this season. The next sippin’ selfie you take with a Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can pair one of these 21 Disney captions with it. After all, it’s "a whole new world" of cozy sweaters and crunchy leaves, and you can’t wait for a fall that’s your very own happily ever after.

1. "I got the wind in my hair and a song in my heart." — Tangled: Before Ever After, "Wind in My Hair"

2. "Come roll in all the riches all around you, and for once, never wonder what they're worth." — Pocahontas, "Colors of the Wind"

3. "No matter how the wind howls. The mountain cannot bow to it." — Mulan

4. "I’d say the first thing you need is … a pumpkin." — Cinderella

5. "Just before the last petal falls." — Beauty and the Beast

6. "Cinderella never asked for a prince, she asked for a night off and a dress." — Kiera Cass

7. "Before Alice got to Wonderland, she had to fall."

8. "Beware of hitchhiking ghosts." — Haunted Mansion

Shutterstock

9. "Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo." — Cinderella

10. "Come run the hidden pine trails of the forest." — Pocahontas, "Colors of the Wind"

11. "Let me share this whole new world with you." — Aladdin, "A Whole New World"

12. "It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus." — Hocus Pocus

13. "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — Winnie the Pooh

14. "To infinity and beyond." — Toy Story

15. "It's the circle of life." — The Lion King, "Circle of Life"

16. "I will ride, I will fly. Chase the wind and touch the sky." — Brave, "Touch The Sky"

17. "Can you paint with all the colors of the wind?" — Pocahontas, "Colors of the Wind"

18. "Unbelievable sights. Indescribable feeling." — Aladdin, "A Whole New World"

19. "It's kind of fun to do the impossible." — Walt Disney

20. "Adventure is out there." — Up

21. "When the crypt doors creak, and the tombstones quake. Spooks come out for a swinging wake. Happy haunts materialize." — Haunted Mansion