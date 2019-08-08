Fall seems like the most magical time of year with the leaves changing colors and the aroma of cinnamon in the air. It's almost as magical as a Disney movie. If you grew up watching classics like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, the nostalgia likely comes back to you all the time. You want to make the most of this gorgeous season, but you're not looking for another generic list of activities. What you need is a curated list of things to do in the fall if you love Disney, and I came up with just that.

You may not be wearing a ballgown, but your cozy sweaters and fall boots make you feel like a princess living your best life in a pumpkin patch. Pretty much everything you do, you want a little bit of that "faith, trust, and pixie dust" sprinkled on it.

So if you and your friends are trying to make the most of the season with tons of fun-filled weekends, you might want to consider doing any of these fall activities that are perfect for Disney lovers. They're a great mix of things offered at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, in addition to things you can do at home. Here's to hoping you have the happiest and most magical fall ever.

1. Party At One Of Disney's Halloween-Themed Events Rachel Chapman Both Disney parks in Florida and California offer their very own Halloween party events. At Disney World, they have Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and in Disneyland, they're hosting an Oogie Boogie Bash. The events have fun food, merch, trick-or-treating stations, and shows. Be sure to tons of pics with your favorite Disney characters who are dressed up in costumes.

2. Go DisneyBounding As Snow White When You Go Apple Picking Don't just go apple picking with your friends. Go apple picking dressed as Snow White. Of course, you don't need to wear a full-on costume to the farm, but instead, hop on the DisneyBound bandwagon. If you're unfamiliar with DisneyBounding, it's a trend of wearing everyday casual clothes, but in the vein of one of your favorite Disney characters. So, for your Snow White ensemble, you can wear a blue top, yellow pants, and red beanie for your best fairy tale look.

3. Have A Movie Night At Home Watching Your Fave Animated Films Brisk autumn nights were meant for staying at home. Get your friends together to make a cozy fort with string lights and lots of throw pillows, then watch your favorite Disney animated movies. Make it a marathon of classics like Aladdin and Hercules.

4. Enjoy And Instagram Every Seasonal Treat Disney Has To Offer Rachel Chapman As a passionate foodie, my favorite thing about Disney is all the treats offered at the park. I dream of Mickey-shaped snacks that are perfect for the 'Gram. For fall, they have some limited-time snacks you'll definitely want to try. I know I can't wait to get my hands on the Oogie Boogie Funnel Cake Fries and every seasonal flavored churro I see.

5. 'Eat To The Beat' At Epcot's Food And Wine Festival Disney has their very own Food and Wine Festival every year at Epcot. You can eat and drink from different countries around the world. My favorite part is the concert series they have, because Hanson plays almost every single year. Even after all these years, I can't get enough of that "MMMBop."

6. Visit Jack And Sally At The Haunted Mansion One of the most classic rides at Disneyland gets a makeover every fall. Imagineers turn the Haunted Mansion into a Nightmare Before Christmas spectacular (or shall I say spooktacular). You can see your favorite characters from the movie like Jack and Sally, and it truly needs to be on your bucket list if you're a Disney parks fan.