Move over, Cinderella, because you won't be the only one who's living your best life with help from a magical pumpkin. Not everyone can be a princess per say, but you can't tell me you aren't walking like a queen throughout those pumpkin patches once fall gets here. And when you've finally picked your favorite of the bunch, clever captions for pumpkin pictures will highlight all of those basic *regal* feels. You'll be walking around like you own the place, and no one can tell you otherwise.

You're bound to snap a few pics sitting on a large pumpkin with your girls like it's your throne, so you might as well milk the royalty vibes. You've waited long enough for pumpkin patches to bless your city or town once again. Fall is your season, and you have the beanie, knitted sweater, flannel, and knee-high socks to prove it. Oh, and if you're feeling extra fancy, you have a brim hat or two on standby to complete your fall ensemble.

There's something so scenic and alluring about dozens of bright orange pumpkins growing in those seemingly never-ending fields. You can't make up that sweet aroma of warm apple cider and the subtle sound of the wind rustling through the nearby foliage. It sounds like a scene from a movie, but no matter how many times you rub your eyes, this nostalgic setting is your reality. Dust off your crown, Fall Queen, because these 22 captions will give your followers pumpkin to talk about. (See what I did there?)

1. "One pumpkin a day keeps the witches away." — Unknown

2. "Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes." — Unknown

3. "Pumpkin patches turn me into a kid in a candy store." — Unknown

3. "Brb, I'm going to the pumpkin patch." — Unknown

4. "Follow the pumpkin patch road. Wait, where's Toto?" — Unknown

5. "Pumpkin is the spice of life." — Unknown

6. "Pumpkin patch princess. Actually, make it queen." — Unknown

7. "You're looking at the cutest pumpkin in the patch." — Unknown

8. "Getting into a bunch of hocus pocus." — Unknown

9. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please?" — Unknown

10. "My blood type is pumpkin spice." — Unknown

11. "Tis the season to be basic AF and not give a d*mn." — Unknown

12. "Pretty sure I am sweeter than pumpkin pie." — Unknown

13. "There's no such thing as getting lost in a pumpkin patch." — Unknown

14. "Please don't kill my autumn vibe." — Unknown

15. "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight." — Unknown

16. "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash." — Unknown

17. "I'm no Cinderella, but I know that pumpkins are magical." — Unknown

18. "Get yourself a pumpkin. It will never ghost you." — Unknown

19. "The haunt is so real." — Unknown

20. "Hey, pumpkin patch. Howl you doing?" — Unknown

21. "There's no such thing as frowning in a pumpkin patch... unless it's carved on one." — Unknown

22. "Pumpkin patch exploring is my part-time job for the next three months." — Unknown

Bundle up, get basic, and enjoy pumpkin-themed everything. You'll gain such a beautiful perception of the season if you do.