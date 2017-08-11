The fall season is almost here, which means one thing and one thing only: The Pumpkin Spice Latte will make its epic comeback soon enough. You love pumpkin spice lattes, well, a latte. As soon as the barista hands you your first PSL of the season, you plan on snapping a selfie or two. That’s because you want to savor every single moment, so having some Instagram captions for Pumpkin Spice Latte pictures will come in handy real quick.

Not only are these captions great for trips to Starbucks or sippin’ a homemade PSL from a cute mug, but also every fall activity where you’ll have your fave seasonal latte in hand. Snap a picture crunching some fall leaves in your new combat boots and carrying a latte to keep you warm. Set up a self-timer to capture a plandid sitting in your reading nook, wrapped in blankets, and drinking a latte with a pumpkin spice candle. Try making latte art in your foam for your foodie friends to admire. You can even get a silly pic surrounded by all your pumpkin spice treats from shopping, because you know you’ll be fully stocked after a grocery store run.

When you're ready to post a PSL photo on Insta, use any of these 20 Pumpkin Spice Latte captions. Filled with cozy quotes and pumpkin puns that will make you LOL, there’s something here for any vibe you’re going for. That includes the at-home-in-your-pajamas selfies and the dancing-to-Halloween-songs-in-your-backyard Boomerangs. These captions are for any moment where you’ve got pumpkin to talk about, and you’re ready to spice up your feed with something your friends will love a latte.

filadendron/E+/Getty Images

1. “If loving pumpkin spice is wrong. I don't want to be right.”

2. “At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice.”

3. “I’ve got pumpkin spice and everything nice.”

4. “I know this is basic, but I just love fall a latte.”

5. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

6. “I’m not stressed, but blessed, because I’m pumpkin obsessed.”

7. “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a latte, asking for it to be pumpkin spiced.”

8. “You had me at pumpkin spice latte.”

9. “If pumpkin spice lattes makes me basic, then call me basic and take me to Starbucks.”

10. “If you see me with a mug, it’s most likely filled with a pumpkin spice latte.”

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

11. “Pumpkins spice lattes is my love language.”

12. “Felt cute. Might drink more pumpkin spice lattes.”

13. “I love you a latte.”

14. “Now watch me sip. Now watch me latte.”

15. “Oh my gourd, I need a PSL pronto.”

16. “You're brew-tiful.”

17. “When life gives you lemons, trade them in for a PSL.”

18. “A whole latte love and pumpkin spice.”

19. “Pilates?! I thought you said pie and lattes.”

20. “Feelin’ nice and filled with pumpkin spice.”