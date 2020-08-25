The Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially back at Starbucks, giving autumn enthusiasts across the country every reason to celebrate. The iconic sip was released on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the earliest official release in PSL history. Of course, you want to celebrate the occasion, but if you're cutting back on in-person coffee runs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you're probably wondering if you can get Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte delivered. Here's how you can get the iconic sip from home this season.

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to U.S. and Canadian locations on Tuesday, Aug. 25, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Mocha, and a variety of seasonal baked goods. Even though the official start of fall is a little less than a month away, the entire fall lineup of seasonal items is available at participating U.S. and Starbucks Canada locations for a limited time.

You can order your PSL hot, iced, or blended as a frappuccino, and a Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte costs between $5.25 and $5.75, depending on the location. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus safety guidelines as of Aug. 3 recommend you curb unnecessary errands during the coronavirus pandemic, you may choose to get your drink delivered to you. Thankfully, you can order all of Starbucks' fall offerings, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, straight to your doorstep through Starbucks Delivery with Uber Eats.

If you haven't used it before, you can check if your local store delivers to your address by heading to the Starbucks Delivery website. To place your order, you'll need to have the Uber Eats app, which is available on Google Play and the App store. Once you have an Uber Eats account and find a store within delivery distance, you can use the Uber Eats app to place all the Starbucks orders your fall-lovin' heart desires. Of course, specific product availability will depend on what items are in stock at your local Starbucks.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you'd prefer to pick-up your order or don't live within a delivery area, you can place your order using contactless payment on the Starbucks app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store. After you pay ahead on the app, you'll be able to walk into your local Starbucks and skip the line by going to the pick-up area, or you can also get your order using the drive-thru.

When you head out to pick up your drinks, you'll want to follow Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines, which includes wearing a face mask when you go into the cafe, and keeping your distance from others. Additionally, the CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary errands, staying home if you feel sick, and washing your hands after you're done handling to-go packaging.

With the convenient option of delivery and pick-up, you should have plenty of ways to get your Starbucks fix as pumpkin spice season gets underway.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.