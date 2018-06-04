Bring on the birthday cake truffles and confetti, because today's your birthday and that means it's time to party. All eyes are on you, and if you're anything like me, you have a special outfit fit for the occasion. Whether it's a new sparkly dress or floral jumpsuit, you plan on looking extra fab on your birthday, which calls for a fire pic for the 'Gram. Post right away for your friends to see with one of these cute captions for birthday selfies.

I take my birthday very seriously. It's a day all about me, eating cake, and partying with my friends. Who doesn't love all three of those things? The spotlight is especially appreciated, and selfies are a great way to ensure people take notice of your birthday glow. The right pic could be a solid thirst trap for the crush you're hoping to see at your party later on, or something to show off your new birthday outfit to your besties.

When you're all ready to post, use any of these 35 captions that gently remind everyone that today's your day. It is my gift to you on your big day, so when the outpouring of love in likes, comments, and texts start to roll in, enjoy it all. Today, you are queen, and you deserve to shine.

1. "Sassy since birth." — Unknown

2. "On this day, a queen was born." — Unknown

3. "Turned my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"

4. "Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." — Walt Disney

5. "Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated." — Osho

6. "Time to drink champagne and dance on the tables." — Unknown

7. "Go shawty, it's ya birthday." — 50 Cent, "In Da Club (It's Your Birthday)"

8. "Too glam to give a damn." — Unknown

9. "I'm not getting older. I'm getting better." — Unknown

10. "All about the birthday vibe." — Unknown

11. "I woke up like this." — Beyoncé, "Flawless"

12. "I slay." — Beyoncé, "Formation"

13. "I'm just a whole year more incredibler." — Unknown

14. "I'm happy to report that my inner child is still ageless." — James Broughton

15. "I'm just here for the birthday cake." — Unknown

16. "The party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "Tik Tok"

17. "Today is the oldest you've ever been and the youngest you'll ever be again." — Eleanor Roosevelt

18. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Unknown

19. "Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you." — Dr. Seuss

20. "Life is short. Make every hair flip count.” — Unknown

21. "Make them stop and stare." — Unknown

22. "Feeling good. Living better." — Drake

23. "It's my party, and I'll cry if I want to." — Lesley Gore, "It's My Party"

24. "It's only right to party all night." — Unknown

25. "Birthday candles aren't the only things getting lit this weekend." — Unknown

26. "Humble, with just a hint of Kanye." —Unknown

27. "Life only comes around once, so do whatever makes you happy, and be around those who make you smile." — Unknown

28. "Old enough to know better. Young enough to get away with it." — Unknown

29. "Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live." — Unknown

30. "It’s been one blur of fun." — Unknown

31. "I wish some nights lasted forever." — Unknown

32. "Well-behaved women rarely make history." — Eleanor Roosevelt

33. "Grateful AF." — Unknown

34. "Cheers to another year." — Unknown

35. "Don't ever be afraid to shine." — Unknown