50 Captions For Your 21st Birthday Selfie That Say Cheers To Another Year

All birthdays are so important, but in my opinion, some are milestones that should be celebrated with a little something extra — like your 21st. When you hit 21, you may want to ring in the day with a sip of a fancy cocktail or party at your place. For that, you'll need these 21st birthday captions to pair with your fave pics. Even if you’re not planning on taking a birthday sip, you'll at least want to capture this special year with a #fire post on the 'Gram of just your fabulous self.

Since it’s such a big birthday, you’ll want to remember it forever. One way to do that is by taking lots of pictures. There are so many different ways to celebrate your 21st birthday. Mix up some cocktails from TikTok or enjoy a backyard brunch with mimosas. Document whatever you end up doing with a photo-dump, but make sure your birthday selfie is the first pic posted. It is your birthday after all, and since you’ll be the center of attention, don’t take any precious moments away to come up with a caption on your own. Instead, use any of these 50 21st birthday captions that are perfect for your 21st year.

"Cheers and beers to 21 years." "Sassy since birth." "Hello, 21." "Hakuna Moscato: It means no worries on your 21st birthday." "Every day I sparkle, but today, I rule." "It's my 21st birthday, and I can wine if I want to." “21 looks good on me.” "Turned my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style" "Why yes, you can see my ID." "Having a pitcher-perfect birthday." "Humble, with just a hint of Kanye." "The party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "TiK ToK" "Just here for the birthday cake." "Got that birthday vibe feeling." "Go shawty, it's your birthday." — 50 Cent, "In Da Club" "Happy beer-th day to me." "21 years of being this fabulous." "I'm 21 and fun." "Go ahead and card me." "Don't ever be afraid to shine." "Sometimes, sip happens on your birthday." "Getting into the birthday spirit." "Let the birthday festivities be gin." "I wish some nights lasted forever." "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy today." "Just making them stop and stare, because it's my birthday." "Feeling real hoppy on my birthday." "Here's to another 365 days of being fabulous." "Wining and dining." "Just so you know, this is what 21 and awesome looks like." “It’s my 21st birthday. I guess there’s a thirst time for everything.” "If life gives you limes, make margaritas." — Jimmy Buffett "BRB. Gonna dance all night." “You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now.” "I can't keep calm, it's my birthday." "Tonight, I'm only chasing drinks and dreams." "It's only right to party all night." "I sparkle like a birthday candle." "Throw some glitter, make it rain." — Kesha, "Blow" "On cloud wine." “Making ‘em stop and stare on my birthday.” “It’s my birthday, but first, let me take a selfie.” “My time, my wine, my spirit, my trust.” — Taylor Swift, “Death By A Thousand Cuts” “I hope my cake is as sweet as me.” “This is what leveling up looks like.” “I got that birthday glow.” “On this day, 21 years ago, the world became a better place.” “It’s my birthday, but I’m gifting you all with this present.” “I’m ready to paaaaarty.” — Bridesmaids “It's my birthday. I'ma do what I like. I'ma wear what I like. I'ma party tonight.” — Anne-Marie, “Birthday”