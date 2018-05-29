40 Birthday Puns For Instagram That Bring On The Party Vibes

The trick to having a successful birthday is to smile, laugh as much as possible, and truly enjoy what the day has in store. You should be looking for comedy around every corner, and marking your special day with an endless amount of memories that'll make you smile for years to come. Birthday puns for Instagram will show your followers that laughter truly is contagious, and on your birthday, it's sort of mandatory. Yes, you can demand things like this. It's your birthday, girlfriend, and you make the rules.

Needless to say, if you're the type to laugh uncontrollably after bae puts some vanilla frosting on your nose, then you likely love and appreciate puns. They're almost as sweet as that confetti cake you're about to dig into. Life's about the little things, am I right? Luckily, puns never get old, and finding a few extra funny ones for your birthday will make your day that much more unforgettable.

No one should feel down on their birthday, so if you feel like you're slipping into that mindset, scroll through some of these puns ASAP. A tactful pun will start off anyone's birthday with a little innocent and lighthearted fun. So, whether you're posting a pun for your own birthday or a bestie's, make sure it's one that's short, sweet, and hysterical. Puns are notorious for being epic one liners.

Sure, you can get yourself and anyone else an expensive gift, but laughter is a priceless present that keeps on giving. As eventful as this birthday of yours may be, starting it off with any of these puns will definitely be what sparks that party mentality.

1. "Have a tea-rrific day." — Unknown

2. "Have a toad-ally awesome birthday." — Unknown

3. "Oh ship, it's your birthday." — Unknown

4. "Have an egg-cellent birthday." — Unknown

5. "You feta have a gouda birthday." — Unknown

6. "Sending you s'more birthday wishes." — Unknown

7. "Have a grate birthday in the cheesiest way possible." — Unknown

8. "You're old, but I do not carrot all." — Unknown

9. "Happy purr-thday." — Unknown

10. "Raisin a toast for your birthday." — Unknown

11. "Have a pawsome birthday." — Unknown

12. "Have an otterly awesome birthday." — Unknown

13. "Hap'bee birthday." — Unknown

14. "Happy bird-day." — Unknown

15. "I donut know what I would do without you. Happy birthday." — Unknown

16. "Heard you reese-ently had a birthday. Hope it was great!" — Unknown

17. "Have a soup-erb day." — Unknown

18. "Miso happy it's your birthday." — Unknown

19. "Happy birthday best tea." — Unknown

20. "You're old, but you donut look it. Happy birthday!" — Unknown

21. "Wishing mew a happy birthday." — Unknown

22. "Have a fin-tastic birthday." — Unknown

23. "Let's shell-ebrate." — Unknown

24. "I love your cattitude. Happy birthday!" — Unknown

25. "Happy birthday. We really must ketchup soon." — Unknown

26. "Dim sum-body say it's your birthday?" — Unknown

27. "You're a koalaty friend. Happy birthday!" — Unknown

28. "For the record, you're not old, you're a classic." — Unknown

29. "Yeti or not, it's your birthday." — Unknown

30. "Hey shorty, it's sherbert day." — Unknown

31. "Hope you are having a turtley awesome birthday." — Unknown

32. "Have a wheely good birthday." — Unknown

33. "It's your birthday. Be a little shellfish." — Unknown

34. "You're pretty dino-mite. Happy birthday!" — Unknown

35. "Have a crab-u-lous day!" — Unknown

36. "Loving you is a piece of cake." — Unknown

37. "Let's taco 'bout your birthday." — Unknown

38. "You did a grape job raisin me. Happy birthday." — Unknown

39. "Age is irrelephant, so enjoy your day." — Unknown

40. "Happy birthday. You're one in a melon." — Unknown

Celebrating a birthday should bring something new to your life each year. No worries, because you'll have plenty of puns to compensate for that.