Let's be honest: Your pet is sweeter than a Pumpkin Spice Latte. They have all the love in the world to give, and don't ask for much in return besides Milk Bones, cuddles, and your undivided attention when they're doing something ridiculously adorable (which is literally always). Your camera roll is overflowing with pictures of them living their #bestlives, especially when they're hopping from leaf pile to leaf pile in the fall. They're dressed to impress in the most dapper cable knit sweater to match their vibes, and you can't wait to pick out a perfect Halloween costume for them. This year, you'll need some spooky and clever Halloween captions for your pet's costume, because they know they're the cutest pup-kin in the patch. (And you do, too.)

Whether you opt for a punny or sassy costume to show off your pet's one-of-a-kind personality, they'll likely strike a pose like they give zero fluffs, and try to play it cool. (Little do they know, you know they're one big ham who can't get enough of that Insta fame.) It's a ruff life being that cute 24/7, huh?

Use one or use 'em all — these captions are here for the picking. I also won't judge if you Instagram three pictures of your fur baby's costume on the same day (because I'm definitely guilty of doing the same). #NoShame.

1. "Cutest pumpkin in the patch." — Unknown

2. "Witch better have my Milk Bones." — Unknown

3. "Sassy since day one." — Unknown

4. "Maybe I ate all the treats... maybe I didn't." — Unknown

5. "Creepin' it real since birth." — Unknown

6. "Pup-kin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

7. "Ruff life being this cute." — Unknown

8. "That's one hot dog." — (For the pup in a hot dog costume.)

9. "Just here for the Milk Bones." — Unknown

10. "Get yourself a handsome puppy. He will never ghost you." — Alexa Mellardo

11. "Zero fluffs given." — Unknown

12. "Too cute to spook." — Unknown

13. "Haunt mess." — Unknown

14. "Wake and slay." — Unknown

15. "Witch way to the treats?" — Unknown

16. "Let's taco bout it." — Unknown

17. "Happy Pug-o-ween." — Unknown

18. "Dressed to impress." — Unknown (For the dapper pet who's trying to get some digits at the Halloween party.)

19. "Let's get this pawty started." — Unknown

20. "Clear winner of the costume contest." — Unknown

21. "Does this bun make my butt look big?" — (For the pup in a hot dog costume.)

22. "Paws off my treats, witches." — Unknown

23. "Squad." — Unknown

24. "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice me." — Unknown

25. "Hot date for the night." — Unknown (For a picture of you and your pet.)

26. "Dapper AF." — Unknown

27. "I can't really see another squad tryna cross us." — Drake, "No Tellin'" (For the pup crew who won Halloween.)

28. "#SquashGoals"

29. "I never met a pup-kin I didn't like." — Unknown

30. "Ready for the house pawty." — Unknown

31. "Throw some glitter, make it rain." — Kesha, "Blow" (For the diva pup.)

32. "Glitter is my signature color." — My Dog (Also for the diva pup.)

33. "No tricks, just treats." — Unknown