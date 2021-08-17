Target Has The Cutest Pet Halloween Costumes To Transform Your Pup Or Cat

Halloween may seem far away as you continue to sip cold brew and hit the beach, but as always, the spooky season will be here before you know it. You may have your Halloween plans set, but if you’re looking to get your fur baby in on the fun, be sure to check out Target’s Halloween 2021 pet costumes and toys. From festive cat scratchers to dog and cat toys to the cutest costumes you could ever dream up, this Target Halloween pet merch is scary-good.

Target is helping furry friends across the country join in on the spooky celebrations this year with its Halloween pet merch collection from the Hyde and Eek! Boutique that dropped in early August. The items, which are available both for dogs and cats, will have your pet prepared to accompany you in style for all your Halloween parties or trick-or-treating festivities on Oct. 31. Seriously, there are so many options that you can dress your pet up for the big day, whether it’s as another animal such as a butterfly or a fish, or a food item like a cupcake or hot dog. Your four-legged friend could even dress up in a human-inspired occupation such as a delivery person or a firefighter.

Of course, you’ll also want your pet to stay entertained in a festive fashion, and there are a few toys that are also in theme for the holiday. To help you decide on how you’ll spoil your furry friend for Oct. 31, check out these sweet picks from Target’s Halloween pet collection.

You can browse the full collection online and in stores as you begin your Halloween preparations. When you head out on a Target run to make sure your fur baby is set, remember follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.