45 Downright Adorable Captions For Your Pup's Halloween Costume

If you’re a fur parent, you make sure your dog is a part of all the essential Halloween activities like picking pumpkins, watching scary movies, and going on haunted hayrides. One of the easiest ways to include your pup in the spooky festivities is dressing them up for Hallowen — and then taking dozens of photos of their scary-cute disguise to share with the world. With all the photos and videos you’ll have on your camera roll, some adorable Instagram captions for dogs will help you and your pooch capture the true essence of Halloween on the ‘Gram.

Chances are your dog always dresses up for Halloween, and this year is no different. They will look more adorable than ever (if that's even possible) in their disguise and steal the hearts of trick or treaters everywhere. Even if you don’t have time to DIY an elaborate look, you can easily purchase a cute dog costume or even just have them wear a little witch hat. If you want to match with your fur baby, you can wear a cowboy hat and have your pup sidekick be a “horse.” Hey, with a little imagination, anything is possible.

Whatever you decide to go with, the photoshoot will start as soon as your little BFF gets into their costume, and you will be overloaded with cuteness that the world absolutely needs to see. Chances are your feed will be filled with pups in costume, but the right picture and caption can draw the attention of your audience and make your Instagram post stand out among all of the other doggos in costume.

So you don’t have to spend too much time between taking this year’s Halloween costume photos and rewarding your pup with all the treats their little heart desires, use these funny and clever dog Halloween costume captions to pair with your fur baby's sweet face, then wait for all your followers to come to the “bark” side.