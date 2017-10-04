Social Media
45 Downright Adorable Captions For Your Pup's Halloween Costume

By Gabrielle LaFrank
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Genevieve Morrison/Moment/Getty Images

If you’re a fur parent, you make sure your dog is a part of all the essential Halloween activities like picking pumpkins, watching scary movies, and going on haunted hayrides. One of the easiest ways to include your pup in the spooky festivities is dressing them up for Hallowen — and then taking dozens of photos of their scary-cute disguise to share with the world. With all the photos and videos you’ll have on your camera roll, some adorable Instagram captions for dogs will help you and your pooch capture the true essence of Halloween on the ‘Gram.

Chances are your dog always dresses up for Halloween, and this year is no different. They will look more adorable than ever (if that's even possible) in their disguise and steal the hearts of trick or treaters everywhere. Even if you don’t have time to DIY an elaborate look, you can easily purchase a cute dog costume or even just have them wear a little witch hat. If you want to match with your fur baby, you can wear a cowboy hat and have your pup sidekick be a “horse.” Hey, with a little imagination, anything is possible.

Whatever you decide to go with, the photoshoot will start as soon as your little BFF gets into their costume, and you will be overloaded with cuteness that the world absolutely needs to see. Chances are your feed will be filled with pups in costume, but the right picture and caption can draw the attention of your audience and make your Instagram post stand out among all of the other doggos in costume.

So you don’t have to spend too much time between taking this year’s Halloween costume photos and rewarding your pup with all the treats their little heart desires, use these funny and clever dog Halloween costume captions to pair with your fur baby's sweet face, then wait for all your followers to come to the “bark” side.

Bryant Scannell/Moment/Getty Images
  1. "Creep it real."
  2. "That's just my resting witch face."
  3. "Happy Howl-o-ween."
  4. "Witch better have my candy."
  5. "Don't make me get the flying monkeys." — The Wizard of Oz
  6. "Trick or treat yourself to this cuteness."
  7. "I feel pawsitively bootiful."
  8. "Spookin'."
  9. “#SquadGoals.”
  10. "Ready to pawty."
  11. "Did somebody say treats?"
  12. "Let's get spooky."
  13. “Come to the bark side.”
  14. "Say boo and scary on."
  15. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare
  16. "Looking fur-ocious."
  17. "Everything's better with a little magic."
  18. “It’s sc-hairy out there”
  19. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be."
  20. "Too cute to spook."
  21. “I won the pup-kin picking contest.”
  22. "It’s fashion, darling."
  23. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us..." — Tim Burton
  24. "I think we all know who won the costume contest."
  25. "Point me in the direction of the treats."
  26. "Keep calm and say boo."
  27. "Does all this fur make my butt look big?"
  28. "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus." — Hocus Pocus
  29. "This is where the magic happens."
  30. "Just here for the treats."
  31. “I am NOT a scaredy cat. I’m a scaredy dog.”
  32. "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight."
  33. “Cute and creepy. Wait no, just cute.”
  34. "Paws off my treats, witches."
  35. “I’m a Haunt Mess.”
  36. "Witch better have my Milk Bones."
  37. “Cutest pup-kin ever.”
  38. “Did somebody say treats?”
  39. “I’m pawsitive I won the costume contest.”
  40. “Trick or treat for kibble, please.”
  41. "Fur-well, October! It's been fun."
  42. “Paws off my candy, witch”
  43. “The ghost with the most.”
  44. “Witch way to the treats?”
  45. “Don't I look fetching?"