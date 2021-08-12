Petco's New Halloween Costumes Include A Bridgerton-Inspired Look

It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween costumes for your fur baby. However, with so many options and ideas out there, the possibilities may seem dog-gone overwhelming. Whether you decide to coordinate your costume with your furry BFF’s Halloween ensemble or you take some inspiration from your favorite movies and TV shows, Petco’s 2021 Halloween costumes collection is a great place to browse for some fresh ideas. Plus, there are some seriously adorable pet and pawrent matching outfits to choose from.

Not only does Petco know how to slay its pet Halloween costumes by consistently upping the adorable factor, but they also offer a variety of costume sizes for every kind of pet you may have. From silly dog Halloween costumes to too-cute-for-words guinea pig ‘fits, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in your fam. Plus, depending on what vibe you’re going for on All Hallows Eve, you can pick from costumes inspired by classic Halloween characters, spooky villains, or characters from your fave TV shows.

Whether you go with a Bridgerton-inspired queen costume so your cat can be the Queen Charlotte to your Daphne or your pup dons a dinosaur costume for a Jurassic Park group theme is up to you. When it’s time to look for a Halloween costume for your dog, cat, or even reptile, Petco’s Bootique has you covered for looks for a ‘Gram-worthy Howl-o-ween.

01 Bootique Dinosaur Roar Pet Costume Petco $22 See on Petco Have a dino-mite Halloween with this dinosaur pet costume, which guarantees hilarious photo-opps every time your dog or cat goes running through the house. You’ll want to capture the moment for a funny TikTok with the theme music from Jurassic Park playing in the background.

02 Bootique Mean Queen Cat Costume Petco $15 See on Petco You already treat your fur friend like royalty. Now, they can look the part, and for less than $15, your cat can dress up just like Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton for a costume you’ll burn for.

03 DC Comics Justice League Wonder Woman Pet Suit Petco $20 $6 See on Petco Turn your pup into a su-paw-hero with this Wonder Woman costume. Pro tip: Pair this with your Suicide Squad Harley Quinn costume for a women of DC Comics theme. There’s also this Aquaman pet costume ($22, Petco) if you’ve got more than one pet and want a full hero crew.

04 Bootique Land Shark Pet Costume Petco $22 See on Petco Jaw ready for this? This silly shark costume for your dog or cat will work for either a Jaws costume or as the perfect sidekick if you’re dressing up as Katy Perry from her Super Bowl halftime show. Obviously, you need a left shark to back you up. And, just like the dinosaur costume, this will make your pet look super funny whenever they’re running around the house in this ensemble.

05 Bootique Fierce Feline Guinea Pig Costume Petco $8 See on Petco It’s always funny to dress your pets up as other animals. Seeing your little guinea pig wearing a mighty tiger costume will definitely give them the confidence to say, “Check meowt.” This will also work if you’re planning on dressing up as the cast from Netflix’s Tiger King and want your furry bestie to get in on the fun.

06 Bootique Flower Power Cat Headpiece Petco $10 See on Petco Some pets aren’t the costume type, and that’s perfectly fine. If your cat doesn’t like to wear a full costume, this flower headpiece will be like wearing a fancy collar instead. Not only is it a lot easier for your kitten to wear, but they will also be blooming all Halloween long.

07 Bootique Gnome Sweet Gnome Dog Illusion Costume Petco $22 See on Petco For rollin’ with your gnomies, get your dog this garden gnome costume. If you’re on the lookout for a costume that will get you tons of LOLs on the ‘Gram, this is the one. If you have more than on pet, pair this costume with the cat flower headpiece for a full garden crew.

08 Bootique Lone Rider Cowboy Bearded Dragon Headpiece Petco $8 See on Petco Get your reptile on the Halloween spookiness, because Petco has this cowboy hat for an adorable Halloween costume that’ll make you say “Howdy.” You can take so many pics of your bearded dragon wearing a tiny hat. Plus, get yourself a Buzz Lightyear costume, and you’ve got a friend in your cowboy pet, Woody.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.