Petco's New Halloween Costumes Include A Bridgerton-Inspired Look

It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween costumes for your fur baby. However, with so many options and ideas out there, the possibilities may seem dog-gone overwhelming. Whether you decide to coordinate your costume with your furry BFF’s Halloween ensemble or you take some inspiration from your favorite movies and TV shows, Petco’s 2021 Halloween costumes collection is a great place to browse for some fresh ideas. Plus, there are some seriously adorable pet and pawrent matching outfits to choose from.
Not only does Petco know how to slay itspet Halloween costumes by consistently upping the adorable factor, but they also offer a variety of costume sizes for every kind of pet you may have. From silly dog Halloween costumes to too-cute-for-words guinea pig ‘fits, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in your fam. Plus, depending on what vibe you’re going for on All Hallows Eve, you can pick from costumes inspired by classic Halloween characters, spooky villains, or characters from your fave TV shows.
Whether you go with a Bridgerton-inspired queen costume so your cat can be the Queen Charlotte to your Daphne or your pup dons a dinosaur costume for a Jurassic Park group theme is up to you. When it’s time to look for a Halloween costume for your dog, cat, or even reptile, Petco’s Bootique has you covered for looks for a ‘Gram-worthy Howl-o-ween.
