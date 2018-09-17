There's something about a city that makes you want to sleep less and dream more. You want to wake up early in the morning and just hustle, amongst all the girls who are shooting for the stars, too. You see, some adventures are meant for the mountains and going to a place with little WiFi. But, experiencing a city is a whole new way of seeing the world — one that ends with bright lights and neon signs, and pizza places that are open well past midnight. If you're visiting one of these places, or even living in a concrete jungle for a while, you're in desperate need of a few city captions for Instagram. Those skylines and skyscrapers were built for social media.

Before heading out on the town, you'll grab a cup of coffee at the spot down the street, and pick out a trendy outfit. A leather jacket is always a good idea, and people around here love to wear all black. (You could honestly pull off a tutu if you really tried, in the true spirit of Carrie Bradshaw in that opening scene of Sex and the City.) You've heard a lot about places like New York or Los Angeles, where you can surround yourself in inspiration. The sidewalks seem to turn into runways, and even the subways stations are a perfect spot for a photo. Can you feel the energy just thinking about it?

Now, all you need is to capture that feeling for your followers. It won't be easy, because it's hard to put into words, let alone visuals. But, if your favorite shows like Gossip Girl and Friends can do it, so can you. You'll recreate the outfit montage from The Devil Wears Prada, or dance in the moonlight like the cast of La La Land. The possibilities are endless, and that's what any city is all about. Just put one of these city captions on your photo that sets the tone, too, OK?

1. "City of stars, are you shining just for me?" — "City of Stars" from La La Land

2. "I fell in love, his name is New York." — Unknown

3. "Wanderlust and city dust." — Unknown

4. "My kind of town." — Unknown

5. "A concrete version of paradise." — Marisa Casciano

6. "These streets will make you feel brand new." — Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, "Empire State of Mind"

7. "Hello city, your lights are fireflies in my heart." — Unknown

8. "It's the rule of life that everything you have always wanted comes the very second you stop looking for it." — Sex and the City

9. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are." — Unknown

10. "I'm just a small town girl with big city dreams." — Unknown

11. "I'd like a cheeseburger, please, large fries, and a Cosmopolitan." — Sex and the City

12. "We are the dreamers of dreams." — Roald Dahl

13. "The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately." — Unknown

14. "Go where you feel most alive." — Unknown

15. "Nothing beautiful asks for attention." — Unknown

16. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this." — Unknown

17. "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot

18. "Fall in love with as many things as possible." — Unknown

19. "But first, coffee." — Unknown

20. "Walking through a concrete jungle." — Unknown

21. "All you need is love and skylines." — Unknown

22. "Bright lights, big city." — Unknown

23. "No sleep in the city." — Unknown

24. "Thank you for making me feel so alive." — Unknown

25. "These sidewalks are like a runway." — Unknown

26. "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met." — Melody Truong

27. "Those bright lights are my sunshine." — Unknown

28. "Wake up and live." — Unknown

29. "Making a stop at Central Perk." — Unknown

30. "Exist loudly." — Unknown

31. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

32. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

Find something that's picture-perfect? You'll truly have no shortage of #content, even if you're just visiting the city for a day. You'll pose with your Pumpkin Spice Latte with the skyline in the background, or post a picture of you strolling through the sights and bright lights. Having a bunch of captions ready to go is really just in your best interest. After all, shooting for the stars is meant for social media, too.