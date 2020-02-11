For you, February might not be solely about covering your apartment in heart-shaped decorations and snacking on discount candy. It might also be a time to celebrate your partner who's turning a year older, with lots of confetti, gifts, and perfectly-crafted Instagram posts. For those posts, you need Instagram captions for your Pisces partner's birthday that are made to capture the good times and party vibes.

Even if you're not throwing a big bash in honor of your SO's big day (It's just not their style, you know?), you're still going to be wearing a party hat and eating cupcakes in the spirit of the holiday. You two might venture out to a new breakfast spot or the beach where the salty waves are chilly yet so serene. Or you might snuggle up in bed and watch your favorite movies together for a very peaceful and Pisces-esque birthday.

Truth is, you're down to do whatever makes them happy on this day. If they want to make homemade pizza in your kitchen or take a road trip to somewhere dreamy, you're there. If they'd rather see a local band or dress up and go for a romantic dinner, you'll make the reservations and arrangements like so. It's their birthday, and you're determined to make it special and celebratory no matter what. That's why you'll need these captions for your Pisces partner's birthday posts that'll truly capture the love, laughs, and party vibes.

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

1. "The birthday party don't start 'til my Pisces walks in."

2. "My one and only fish in the sea."

3. "Partying because it's my Pisces babe's birthday."

4. "Let's eat birthday cake in bed."

5. "Birthdays look incredible on you."

6. "I'm so happy you were born."

7. "It's Pisces season."

8. "Balloons, breakfast food, and blankets, oh my!"

9. "Here's to another year of dreaming and taking epic naps."

10. "You're an ocean child born in the middle of winter."

11. "I love you to the moon and back."

12. "Water you want to do for your birthday?"

13. "Just a happy Pisces on their birthday."

14. "When you're a Pisces and it's your birthday..."

15. "Their zodiac sign is a Pisces. Can you tell?"

16. "This water sign has my heart and then some."

17. "They've got ocean eyes and a Pisces heart."

18. "Another birthday post with my Pisces bae."

19. "Just me, you, and a whole lot of birthday love."

20. "That's my Pisces right there."

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

21. "I'd take you to the movies for your birthday, but they don't let snacks inside."

22. "Thanks for being you, my Pisces babe."

23. "Sending you all the X's and O's."

24. "You don't know how lovely you are."

25. "It doesn't get better than being with this Pisces."

26. "It's their birthday. They can lie in bed if they want to."

27. "The good vibes are strong with this one."

28. "Having brunches of fun on your birthday."

29. "It's pretty rad that you're a Pisces."

30. "Sunsets, palm trees, and more hangs with my Pisces, please!"