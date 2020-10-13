Shackets are so in this season and are ready to make an appearance on your social media feed. Essentially, this new closet must-have is a combination of a sweater and a jacket, and comes in a corduroy, denim, wool, or comfy flannel material. The minute you put one on, you'll need some Instagram captions for shacket pics so you can show off your trendy #OOTD.

You might now always follow the trends, because sometimes they're quite on-and-off or fleeting. But, shackets are perfectly chic and comfortable, so you know they'll stick around for a while. This year, you may see your fellow IG-lovers wearing them with a pair of jeans and a light turtleneck, or on top of an oversized hoodie on chillier days. Since they come in many shapes, sizes, and materials, you can make this item your own, and make it fit into a grunge, classy, or sporty look.

Of course, you can also wear it in the name of functionality. The heavier materials will keep you warm when you're grabbing coffee from now 'til winter, or when you're having a photo shoot amongst the fall leaves. For those pics you inevitably take, use one of these Instagram captions that are specifically made for shackets and sporting the fall trends.

1. "Does this shacket make me look trendy AF?"

2. "I'd like to think Carrie Bradshaw would've owned a bunch of shackets."

3. "A shacket a day keeps the chilly weather away."

4. "So, let me tell you about my shacket..."

5. "Gone shopping for another shacket. BRB."

6. "From now on, I'm basing my entire outfit off of my shacket."

7. "Falling in love with all the shackets."

8. "Sporting the fall trends like it's my jam."

9. "All shacket-ed up."

10. "When life gives you a paycheck, spend some of it on a shacket."

11. "This shacket gives me major 'Emily in Paris' vibes."

12. "I'd like you to meet the coziest item in my closet."

13. "If I was a piece of clothing, I'd be an oversized shacket."

14. "Another day, another #OOTD pic with my shacket."

15. "TBH, I think this shacket is cozy enough to take a nap in."

16. "I had to show you guys what I bought today. A shacket!"

17. "Putting this shacket in a prime spot on my rolling rack."

18. "Has anyone seen my new shacket?"

19. "Shacket it off. That's the name of the song, right?"

20. "Regular jackets are so yesterday."

21. "Alexa, order another shacket."

22. "You can call me an outfit repeater, because I'll be wearing this shacket every single day."

23. "All of my personal style starts with this shacket."

24. "Feeling good as hell in my shacket. Lizzo would be proud."

25. "Stress doesn't really go with my shacket."

26. "Shortest horror story ever: sold out of shackets."

27. "I'm sorry for what I said when I didn't own a shacket."

28. "Is it a sweater? Is it a jacket?"

29. "I was designed to wear a shacket."

30. "I swear, this is the last pic I'll post of my shacket."