Without a doubt, one of the most enjoyable aspects of dating someone is getting to know those strange but lovable quirks that make them who they are. The quickest way to discover all of these idiosyncrasies, of course, is to live together — and many couples have opted to move in together as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Let's just say that some of the hilarious things people learned about their partners while in quarantine — from hidden talents to hoarding tendencies — are super relatable, and at the very least, LOL-worthy.

It’s normal to learn new things about your SO once you start cohabiting, but quarantining together presents a unique set of circumstances that’s ripe for even more enlightenment. Not only are you sharing a living space (likely in addition to a workspace), but both of you are also literally never leaving it. Not to mention, you’re forced to cope with the stressors relating to the pandemic together — including, but not limited to, a possible toilet paper shortage. With all of those pitfalls, however, come some definite perks. Having your SO by your side while binge-watching Tiger King, or venting about your work-from-home woes, or whipping up a creative feast with all those canned goods is honestly comforting AF. Plus, you may learn a thing or two about each other you'd never have otherwise known if you weren't hunkered down together.

As they say, the more you know, the more you grow — and these Twitter users are picking up some game-changing knowledge from quarantine life.

*Unusual* Eating Strategies

Adorable Phobias

Special Skills

Poor Grocery Shopping Choices

Questionable Taste In Movies

Questionable Taste In Beverages

Irritating Habits

Basic Info

Unfortunate Inclinations

Controversial Pronunciations

Inconvenient Shortcomings

Alter Egos

Regrettable Lingo

Hoarding Habits

...More Hoarding Habits

Inconsiderate Tendencies

Hidden Quirks

Aggressive Typing

Hilarious Perplexities

Couldn't-Care-Less Outfits

Secret Talents

Suspicious Preferences

Maddening Practices

Clever Tactics

*Unique* Morning Routines

Strange Self-Imposed Rules

Stolen Humor

Unusual Collections

Remarkable Self-Control