Everyone dates in their own way, and using dating apps is no different. While your bestie may be all about swiping right, you may prefer to chat up cuties at a bar or flirt via Instagram DM. As long as everything that goes down is 100 percent consensual, there is no right or wrong way to meet people. But have you considered you might be one of the zodiac signs who just don't like dating apps? According to Natalia Benson, women’s empowerment coach, astrologer, and modern mystic, there are certain zodiac signs who would rather steer clear of digital connections and find love IRL.

In today's dating world, sometimes it may seem like if you aren't particularly keen on the idea of online dating, then you're going to struggle finding people to date. Everyone's on at least one dating app, right? Right?!

Wrong, honestly. Dating apps aren't for everyone! If you've tried the whole swipe thing and you're just not feeling it, that's totally fine. Contrary to what pop culture might have you believe, there are other ways to meet people. If you thrive in (and prefer) face-to-face situations, you may be one of the three zodiac signs who look at online dating and think, "Thank u, next."

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Giphy Cancers are water signs, which means they're intuitive, sensitive, and feel emotions more intensely than other signs. Cancers also crave in-person interactions because they give them the chance to read their potential lovers better than dating apps do, Benson says. "They aren't always 100 on the technology front, which makes attempting to express their depth and desire for true connection treacherous in the modern dating universe," she tells Elite Daily. In a Cancer's ideal world, they would have a love at first sight moment, or at the very least, a face-to-face meet-cute, preferably set up by a mutual friend, Benson continues. "This can create instant rapport, as well as security, which is important to the tender-hearted, yet particular Cancer."

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Giphy Virgos are meticulous and particular, especially when it comes to their emotions. Who they choose to give their notoriously independent spirit and heart to is very well thought-out, Benson says. They live moment-to-moment, "so risking the possibility of a catfish, or wasting their time swiping, overworking their highly scrutinizing minds, feels like a waste of precious time to this very thoughtful Earth sign," she continues. Because they're Earth signs, Virgos are practical, grounded, and don't usually take big risks. They're work-oriented, active, and need a close connection to nature. "Meeting their SO out on the hiking trail or perhaps at the office or through work feels more compelling than scouring Tinder or Bumble," Benson explains.