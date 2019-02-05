Are you new to the dating app game and not sure where to start? Or are you a veteran swiper who just isn’t seeing the results from all that finger labor that you desire? Either way, what you need to know to make sure you're getting the most out of your online dating experience is which of the many, many, many dating apps is the right one for you. One way to figure that out is by knowing which dating app you should try based on your zodiac. That’s because, like so many things, dating app compatibility comes down to your personality. For instance, which app interface is best suited to your personality? One that gives you seemingly endless potential matches to peruse through, or one that will do most of the matching work for you? It also matters what kind of relationship (or non-relationship, for that matter) you are looking for. Depending on your goals, the vibe of the app is going to attract more like-minded people and improve your chances of romantic success — however you personally define that right now.

By considering your sign, by element, and what is most compatible with your personality type, it can help point you in the direction of the app that is the best fit for you goals and dating style, too. With that in mind, here is which app you should download today.

Fire signs, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, should try Tinder. Giphy The creator of Tinder must have had fire signs in mind when they built this app, because there could not be a better fit for these hot and passionate signs.

Leo: The search for love is something Leo takes very seriously, so you might think Tinder matches — which can tend toward hookups rather than relationships — might not appeal to the proud Lionesses. But if they are honest, all the ego boosts getting swiped right on provides are just so tempting that they can't quite seem to quit Tinder, and, before they know it, they will have found their partner.

The search for love is something Leo takes very seriously, so you might think Tinder matches — which can tend toward hookups rather than relationships — might not appeal to the proud Lionesses. But if they are honest, all the ego boosts getting swiped right on provides are just so tempting that they can’t quite seem to quit Tinder, and, before they know it, they will have found their partner. Sagittarius: For commitment-adverse Sagittarius, Tinder feels like home. So many new people to meet with who are like-minded about love — as in: What’s the rush? This app feeds Sagittarius’ social side, but allows them the distance to opt in and out whenever this free spirit feels the whim for romance (or just a fling).

Air signs, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, should try Bumble. Giphy Bumble is the ideal app for air signs who, despite their breezy demeanor, really do prefer to be in the driver's seat in life — and especially in love. This element is a force of nature and tends to be all go. So, is it really a surprise that an app like Bumble that encourages them to make the first move would be so appealing?

Libra: Social Libra, like Gemini, has no trouble initiating conversations. They are master-level flirters and want to date someone who will really appreciates and can balance out their gregarious nature.

Social Libra, like Gemini, has no trouble initiating conversations. They are master-level flirters and want to date someone who will really appreciates and can balance out their gregarious nature. Aquarius: Aquarius is not in any rush to settle down. They need to take their time and really get to know someone before they are ready to fully let them into their unique world. Being able to control the pace of the relationship and the communication is perfect for this romantically gun-shy sign.

Earth Signs, Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, should try Coffee Meets Bagel Giphy Who has time for all the swiping? I can tell you one thing for sure: Earth signs do not. Which is why having a limited number of highly curated matches on Coffee Meets Bagel is perfect for these no-nonsense signs.

Virgo: Is it really any surprise that highly critical and perfectionist Virgo wouldn't want to have to wade through a sea of sub-par matches? If anything, that is the perfect recipe for a Virgo to grow frustrated and give up on dating altogether. Who needs the stress of that when science, math, and an algorithm can pick the perfect match for you?

Is it really any surprise that highly critical and perfectionist Virgo wouldn’t want to have to wade through a sea of sub-par matches? If anything, that is the perfect recipe for a Virgo to grow frustrated and give up on dating altogether. Who needs the stress of that when science, math, and an algorithm can pick the perfect match for you? Capricorn: Listen, when you are an ambitious Cap who is in the process of taking over their corner of the world, who has time for all that left and right swiping nonsense? Cap is busy — but they also want the best matches possible in the most efficient amount of time, which is why the small number of daily, carefully selected options is perfect.