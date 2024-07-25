Ice Spice Is Finally Addressing Those Central Cee Dating Rumors

After a few weeks full of rumors and drama, Ice Spice is finally coming clean about her relationship status. The rapper had been growing suspiciously close with fellow hitmaker Central Cee, sparking dating rumors with cute outings and surprise performances together. But the rumored relationship isn’t so adorable for Cee’s ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy, who’s been airing out the messiness around her recent breakup in numerous TikToks.

But it sounds like Argy can breathe a little easier, because Spice confirmed there’s nothing romantic going on between herself and Cee. Spice’s July 25 Rolling Stone profile confirmed the two are “platonic.” “We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly. We’re just twins,” Spice said of their friendship.

The dating rumors first blew up in early July, when Spice and Cee were photographed looking very smile-y on a shopping trip in London together. About a week later, a dramatic new layer was added when Argy posted multiple TikToks claiming that she and Cee broke up mere hours before he and Spice were photographed together, and that the whole last month of their relationship had led up to this “public humiliation.”

At the same time Argy was airing things out on TikTok, Spice and Cee had dropped their collab, “Did It First,” which is suspiciously all about cheating. Cee’s verse specifically seems to reference Argy, as he raps:

Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with / She investigating, detective / Lucky for me, I deleted the message / All along, it was me and a bad bitch / But I told her it was me and my bredrin / By the end of this verse, I'll be done / I guess we gon' see in like sixteen seconds

The lyrics about Cee’s partner checking his phone to see if he’s messaging other girls is something Argy admitted to doing in her TikToks, and his bar about finding out if he’s “done” about sixteen seconds from now seems to be a nod to Argy’s tell-all videos.

But now that Spice has come clean about her platonic relationship with Cee, it appears all this drama was over nothing. Well, maybe not nothing for Argy and Cee, who are likely done with their romance now.