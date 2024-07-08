Ice Spice has no room for anyone hating on her pop star bestie at her concerts. When the rapper began performing her collaboration with Taylor Swift at a recent show, a portion of the crowd started loudly booing. Clearly, it was an anti-Swift sentiment, but Spice blocked the negativity with a well-timed kiss-off.

Everything was going well during Ice Spice’s July 7 set at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival in Austria, until it came time to perform “Karma (Remix),” the rapper’s 2023 collab with Swift. In a video from the concert that’s since gone viral, a group of concertgoers began booing and holding up thumbs-down gestures when Swift’s vocals played from the speakers. In response, Spice knowingly blew the section a kiss then turned away, making her support for Swift clear.

While the “Karma” collab between Swift and Spice may have initially seemed out of left field, the two superstars have formed an incredibly close friendship very quickly. They partied the night away together at the VMAs, had a special moment on Saturday Night Live, and cheered side by side at the Super Bowl.

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both singers have also praised each other effusively since their friendship began. “Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift told Spotify after their collab released last summer. “I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my (Eras) tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.”

As a longtime fan of Swift’s, Spice couldn’t control her emotions when she first learned of the duet. “I started crying when I heard about it,” Spice told The Today Show in February. “I was like, ‘No, you’re lying. That’s not real!’ I was so emotional, it was like tears of joy, of course. But, just grateful — iconic.”

And there’s still a possibility for another iconic collab in the future, as Spice recently teased Swift could potentially be featured on her debut album Y2K, which is set to drop on July 26.