Perfect Match may not have to change its name after all. Although the dating series has an infamously terrible track record at creating real romantic connections, an unexpected romance may have actually spring from the second season. Fans of the series have begun to suspect Xanthi Perdikomatis and Justin Assada have started dating since meeting on the series, and their flirty TikToks together are certainly helping to fuel those rumors.

Xanthi and Justin both had a pretty raw deal on Perfect Match Season 2. Although Xanthi was one of the first contestants to enter the house, she was also one of the first to leave after failed flings with Kaz and Stevan that never took off. She didn’t even overlap with Justin at all — he entered the house after Xanthi’s elimination, but couldn’t make his connection with Elys work in the end.

While the two didn’t get to know one another on Perfect Match, it certainly looks like they’ve grown very close after the show. The flirtiness started in late June, when Xanthi posted a TikTok with a Perfect Match filter, which revealed Justin as her perfect match. “HIIII JUSTIN my fellow Bostoniannn,” she captioned the video, referencing their shared hometown.

A few days later, Xanthi and Justin met up to record some romantic TikToks together, one in which they teased a kiss before turning their heads away at the last second, and another in which they did the “He’s a 10 but” challenge together where Justin raved about his love of brunettes as Xanthi giggled.

Since then, the two have posted more and more videos together: joking about how they missed each other in the villa, dancing together, and doing some very couple-y poses.

It’s still too soon to tell if these two really are falling for one another or just having fun making videos as friends, but the stars may be aligning for Xanthi and Justin to explore something more. Although there were rumors that Xanthi had a boyfriend while filming Perfect Match, she’s clarified in a couple posts since then that she was and is single. Well, single for now at least.