Most single people these days are on dating apps. But why? What are they searching for? Why do people use dating apps? Well, according to a new study by YouGov, the most common reason why is definitely not what most of us would expect.

Even with all of the millions of "Tinderella" wedding hashtags clogging our newsfeeds these days, many of us still associate dating apps as being "just for hookups." But we couldn't be more wrong.

The new study by YouGov found that 49 percent of adults who have ever used a dating app or site were on them to find an exclusive romantic partner.

In other words, next time you're swiping through Bumble, you can rest assured that pretty much every other person you swipe on really is looking for an exclusive relationship.

Now, let me get a little more specific with you about exactly who falls under that 49 percent. According to YouGov, it was pretty evenly split between men and women, with 47 percent of them being male and 51 percent being female.

But what about everyone else? What's everyone else on dating apps looking for if they're not looking for exclusive relationships? Well, 39 percent are on there just for something fun or interesting to do. The way I see it, these are the people who want to enjoy dating, but aren't looking for a serious commitment for whatever reason — maybe they're fresh off a breakup, maybe they're about to move to a new city, or maybe they simply aren't interested in locking down a relationship.

Next, 29 percent of them are on there just to test the waters and see what the app is like to use. This makes sense, especially for people who are newly single after long-term relationships (and haven't dated since the dawn of Tinder in 2012) or for people who are just starting to put themselves out there online.

OK, and are you ready for the most interesting part of all? Less than a quarter of people (23 percent, to be exact) are on there for casual sex. Less than a quarter! That undermines the tired stereotype that dating apps are only good for one thing alone. While it's certainly true that you can find a hookup buddy online if you're interested, that's not the only available outcome.

What's the main point here? It's time to stop subscribing to the dated and inaccurate idea that you can't find real love on apps. If all of the couples you see and meet who met on apps weren't enough proof for you, let these numbers be your proof.

Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and every other dating app and website are perfectly legitimate places for you to begin your search for love. Statistically speaking, the numbers are in your favor for finding a committed monogamous partner.

If you're looking to keep things casual, that's more than fine — wanting a monogamous relationship does not make your desires any more or less valid than anyone else. But it's important that we start changing the way we think of dating apps to make room for people who want relationships and people who don't.

We all matter and there are plenty of matches out there for all of us!