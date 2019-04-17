Modern dating may be convenient, but let's be honest: That doesn't mean it's easy — especially if what you're looking for is a deeper, lasting connection. Hookup culture is real, and it can be tough to deal with if you're not about it. Now don't get me wrong. Hookup culture can also be a lot of fun — but only when you're on the same page about keeping things casual and moving. While for some people this modern paradigm can come naturally, for zodiac signs who aren’t fans of hookup culture, dating can be everything from frustrating to downright painful.

Despite what you may have heard, not wanting or feeling comfortable dating casually is totally OK. Just as someone shouldn't have to feel any shame about wanting to keep things light and breezy, you shouldn't feel like you can't be open about wanting to pursue a deeper connection with someone. The key is just to follow your heart and do what's right for you. Dating is all about finding someone who's on the same page. So if, in your heart, you know hookup culture just isn't your jam, that's OK. Chances are, you're one of the zodiac signs who are over casual dating and want something real.

Cancer (June 21— July 22) Giphy While Cancer can definitely put up a front and make it seem like they're down to just hook up, this sign really does have a vulnerable heart that craves a deeper connection under their tough outer shell. This water sign is ruled by the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion, so Cancer feels things strongly even though they don't usually want to show it. It takes a while for this sign to totally open up to someone, so brief and passionate connections leave this sign unsatisfied and confirms their belief that they can’t let down their walls.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Giphy For shy, critical Virgo, dating is stressful in general, so the idea of having to start over after every single date is kind of a nightmare. This earth sign just wants to be grounded and in a partnership that is steady and safe. And if they're honest, Virgos tend to be a little more conservative when it comes to matters of the heart, so a series of hookups tends not to appeal much to this sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Giphy Are you surprised to see Scorpio on this list? After all, this is the most sexual sign in all the zodiac. True, there are aspects of hookup culture that land squarely in Scorpio’s wheelhouse, namely plenty of opportunities to get it on. But here’s the thing: Scorpio is a sign full of contradiction and, in this case, it’s their connection to the element of water that gives them a deeper emotional connection. As a result, hooking up without that more profound attachment wears thin quickly for this sign.