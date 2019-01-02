These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Stereotyped & Here's The Truth About Them

Have you ever read a description of your zodiac sign only to feel totally misunderstood? I know I have, and in all honesty, nothing makes me more upset. Using astrology to relentlessly bash a zodiac sign is what gives astrology a bad rap. Sure, it's fun to laugh at how ridiculous each sign can be, but at some point, it's important to recognize that some stereotypes are actually quite reductive (and lazy, TBH). If you know what I'm talking about, then it should come as no surprise that these zodiac signs are the most stereotyped: Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, and Capricorn. But, if I'm really being honest, I could even say that these zodiac signs are also the most hated. If you, yourself, happen to have reservations about these signs, it's high time that you get over yourself, because you're definitely missing out on their awesomeness.

Truth is, behind all the negative connotations surrounding these zodiac signs are some truly powerful and wonderful qualities. Some of their stereotypes are so wrong and unfair, I don't even know where to begin correcting them. And, if you prefer to keep spreading rumors, it wont dull their shine. As they say, keep talking sh*t because you're making them famous.

Gemini: They're Way More Emotional Than People Think

I'm sure you've heard all about how Geminis are supposed to be liars, cheaters, and manipulators. It's enough to make you want to run for the hills at the prospect of dating them, right? However, Geminis actually understand the thoughts and feelings that run through a person in a way that is unlike any other sign in the zodiac. Think about it: They're represented by the twins, which means that they're the only zodiac sign with actual people as their symbol, meaning that, essentially, "humanity" is what they know best.

Have you ever felt like a Gemini can communicate how they're feeling perfectly, let alone process everything when you tell them how you're feeling? That's because they can describe the indescribable. And, let's not forget that their corresponding tarot card also happens to be "The Lovers," so open your mind to their all-encompassing way of loving.

Leo: They're Actually Incredibly Generous And Giving

Too many people assume that Leos are attention seeking, self-centered, and full of themselves, but in my humble opinion, this judgment is rooted in envy. Leos can't help it that they attract everyone's eye wherever they go, and the fact that shameless self-love comes so naturally to them makes a lot of people feel threatened. Even on their worst day, a Leo is willing to trust their gut completely. When most of us are trying not to seem like showoffs, a Leo understands that life is too short not to revel in your own awesomeness.

And surprise, surprise, have you heard that they're selfish too? We're talking about the zodiac sign that is literally ruled by the sun, and without the sun, how could anything possibly grow? Being able to help someone in any possible way truly makes a Leo's day.

Scorpio: They're A Lot More Positive And Hopeful Than They Seem

At the thought of a Scorpio, do the words "brooding," "morbid," and "taboo," come to mind? In fact, you probably don't even think of Scorpios as actual people, but sexy vampires who've arrived to steal your heart and suck your blood. Truth is, Scorpios may be the gloomiest zodiac sign of all, but I've never met a Scorpio who did not have access to the most overwhelming, incessant, and blinding joy.

Think about it: In order to understand true happiness, don't you also need to understand pain? Because Scorpios know the darkness of life, they're equally as in touch with the light. After all, their corresponding tarot card is literally the "Death" card, and even though death is terrifying and uncertain, a bright new beginning always follows.

Capricorn: They're Passionate, Not Calculating Or Ruthless

Have you heard about how Capricorns are ruthless, domineering, and boring old workaholics? What a way to disrespect the zodiac sign that's probably better at manifesting their own reality than any other. Capricorns are literally magic, and by magic, I mean that they're damn good at making the impossible seem possible. Whether they're focused on business, friendship, love, or spirituality, a Capricorn forms a plan, learns from their mistakes, and doesn't let roadblocks stand in their way.

You can call this "calculating," you could think of it as "merciless," but you're not being very open-minded if you do. You should check whether or not you're judging Capricorns negatively just because you wish you had their level of passion.